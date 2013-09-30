Formulation tools for Pharmaceutical Development
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Artificial neural networks technology to model, understand, and optimize drug formulations; ME_expert 2.0: A heuristic decision support system for microemulsions formulation development; Expert system for the development and formulation of push–pull osmotic pump tablets containing poorly water- soluble drugs; SeDeM Diagram: An expert system for preformulation, characterization and optimization of tablets obtained by direct compression; New SeDeM-ODT expert system: An expert system for formulation of orodispersible tablets obtained by direct compression; 3-D cellular automata in computer-aided design of pharmaceutical formulations: Mathematical concept and F-CAD software; OXPIRT: Ontology- based eXpert system for Production of a generic Immediate Release Tablet; Optimisation of compression parameters with AI-based mathematical models.
Description
A range of new and innovative tools used for preformulation and formulation of medicines help optimize pharmaceutical development projects. Such tools also assist with the performance evaluation of the pharmaceutical process, allowing any potential gaps to be identified. These tools can be applied in both basic research and industrial environment. Formulation tools for pharmaceutical development considers these key research and industrial tools.
Nine chapters by leading contributors cover: Artificial neural networks technology to model, understand, and optimize drug formulations; ME_expert 2.0: a heuristic decision support system for microemulsions formulation development; Expert system for the development and formulation of push-pull osmotic pump tablets containing poorly water-soluble drugs; SeDeM Diagram: an expert system for preformulation, characterization and optimization of tables obtained by direct compression; New SeDeM-ODT expert system: an expert system for formulation of orodispersible tablets obtained by direct compression; and 3D-cellular automata in computer-aided design of pharmaceutical formulations: mathematical concept and F-CAD software.
Key Features
- Coverage of artificial intelligence tools, new expert systems, understanding of pharmaceutical processes, robust development of medicines, and new ways to develop medicines
- Development of drugs and medicines using mathematical tools
- Compilation of expert system developed around the world
Readership
Pharmaceutical development centers and pharmaceutical laboratories; Natural products laboratories; Validation managers, transfer managers, executives/managers in intellectual property, project and portfolio management, and strategy and planning managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818508
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568992
Reviews
This is a handy reference. The authors' experiences with various tools in modeling and optimizing formulation are concisely presented. The book is expected be a useful resource for formulation scientists., Doody's Book Review
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J E Aguilar Editor
Dr. Johnny E. Aguilar is Regional Quality Manager in a major international pharmaceutical company. He has more than 13 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry in a major international pharmaceutical company in Switzerland, Spain and Australia. He was also Professor in the Masters in Business Management of the Pharmaceutical Industry, and in the Program for Specialists in Industrial Pharmacy (FIR), organised by the Spanish Government at the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology, at the University of Barcelona, Spain. He is the author or coauthor of more than 20 international scientific papers and co-author of one book on pharmaceutical technology.