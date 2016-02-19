Formulating Plastics and Elastomers by Computer

From the Preface:



This book is written for those people with an interest in the formulation of plastics and elastomers, and with an interest in applying computer programming to that technical area. This particular double interest is not that uncommon among formulators, because the same kind of challenge and sense of creative accomplishment that makes formulating so enjoyable also applies to computer programming. It is my hope that this book will allow the readers to write useful programs for their own interests, sooner, and with less effort. The methodology presented is the result of my own trial and error attempts over a period of years.



Computer programs, which are written to facilitate various formulating steps, can make formulating easier, faster, better, and less expensive. This book discusses how such programs can be written and includes actual source code for the sample programs.