Allan Hedberg has been in private practice as a psychologist for over 30 years. In Forms for the Therapist, Dr. Hedberg has put together a one-stop source of every imaginable form for the early career therapist. The book is not geared exclusively to psychologists, but to all types of practitioners including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family counselors, alcohol counselors, rehabilitation, recreational, occupational, physical, and speech therapists. The forms have been provided by experienced, seasoned professionals who have refined their content over the course of many years in practice.

In addition to the forms themselves, practical guidelines on their use and helpful information on developing personalized forms is included. The book is written in a concise format and the forms are easy to duplicate or adapt for the busy professional.