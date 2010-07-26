Forms for the Therapist
1st Edition
Description
Allan Hedberg has been in private practice as a psychologist for over 30 years. In Forms for the Therapist, Dr. Hedberg has put together a one-stop source of every imaginable form for the early career therapist. The book is not geared exclusively to psychologists, but to all types of practitioners including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family counselors, alcohol counselors, rehabilitation, recreational, occupational, physical, and speech therapists. The forms have been provided by experienced, seasoned professionals who have refined their content over the course of many years in practice.
In addition to the forms themselves, practical guidelines on their use and helpful information on developing personalized forms is included. The book is written in a concise format and the forms are easy to duplicate or adapt for the busy professional.
Key Features
- Forms are designed for early career therapists and obtained from experienced, seasoned therapists
- Includes all types of forms, including surveys, questionnaires, informal tests, informational ratings sheets, and "homework assignments" to be used between sessions
- Information is geared toward all types of practitioners, and forms are easily duplicated or adapted, saving professionals valuable time
Readership
Psychologists and counselors with an active clinical practice, students intending to become therapists and counselors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 578
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 26th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080958101
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123749338
Reviews
"This is truly a treasure trove for anyone beginning a practice as well as for established practitioners. ...The breadth and depth of the material contained in this book is exceptional. Dr. Hedberg and his contributors have performed a valuable service for the mental health professions. Every practice office should have a copy of this book on the shelf for reference." --Reviewed by C. Eugene Walker, Ph.D., University of Oklahoma
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Allan Hedberg Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Fresno, CA, USA