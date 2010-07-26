Forms for the Therapist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749338, 9780080958101

Forms for the Therapist

1st Edition

Editors: Allan Hedberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080958101
Paperback ISBN: 9780123749338
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th July 2010
Page Count: 578
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
38.99
33.14
55.95
47.56
57.27
48.68
42.95
36.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
31.99
27.19
39.95
33.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Allan Hedberg has been in private practice as a psychologist for over 30 years. In Forms for the Therapist, Dr. Hedberg has put together a one-stop source of every imaginable form for the early career therapist. The book is not geared exclusively to psychologists, but to all types of practitioners including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family counselors, alcohol counselors, rehabilitation, recreational, occupational, physical, and speech therapists. The forms have been provided by experienced, seasoned professionals who have refined their content over the course of many years in practice.

In addition to the forms themselves, practical guidelines on their use and helpful information on developing personalized forms is included. The book is written in a concise format and the forms are easy to duplicate or adapt for the busy professional.

Key Features

  • Forms are designed for early career therapists and obtained from experienced, seasoned therapists
  • Includes all types of forms, including surveys, questionnaires, informal tests, informational ratings sheets, and "homework assignments" to be used between sessions
  • Information is geared toward all types of practitioners, and forms are easily duplicated or adapted, saving professionals valuable time

Readership

Psychologists and counselors with an active clinical practice, students intending to become therapists and counselors.

Details

No. of pages:
578
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080958101
Paperback ISBN:
9780123749338

Reviews

"This is truly a treasure trove for anyone beginning a practice as well as for established practitioners. ...The breadth and depth of the material contained in this book is exceptional. Dr. Hedberg and his contributors have performed a valuable service for the mental health professions. Every practice office should have a copy of this book on the shelf for reference." --Reviewed by C. Eugene Walker, Ph.D., University of Oklahoma 

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Allan Hedberg Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Fresno, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.