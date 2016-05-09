Formative Assessment, Learning Data Analytics and Gamification
1st Edition
In ICT Education
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- Final Words
- Part 1: Formative e-Assessment
- Chapter 1: Collaborative e-Assessment as a Strategy for Scaffolding Self-Regulated Learning in Higher Education
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- Research Questions
- Annex 1 Instructions for the Co-Assessment Task on the Moodle Workshop
- Chapter 2: Towards an Adaptive e-Assessment System Based on Trustworthiness
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 State of the Art
- 3 Adaptive Trust-Based Model
- 4 General Adaptive e-Assessment System
- 5 Adaptive Trust-Based e-Assessment System
- 6 Simulation of a Trust-Based Adaptive Assessment System
- 7 Discussion and Challenges
- 8 Conclusions and Future Work
- Chapter 3: e-Assessment for Skill Acquisition in Online Engineering Education: Challenges and Opportunities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 e-Assessment
- 3 Formative e-Assessment
- 4 e-Assessment Models, Systems, and Tools
- 5 Challenges and Opportunities in Online Engineering Education
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Evaluation Model for e-Assessment
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The SURE Model
- 3 Theoretical Foundation for Data Processing
- 4 Examples for the SURE Model
- 5 A Tool for e-Assessment With the SURE Model
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Confidence and Learning: Affective and Cognitive Aspects in Online Mathematics With Automatic Feedback
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theoretical Framework
- 3 Research Methodology
- 4 Main Findings and Discussion
- 5 Conclusions and Future Lines
- Chapter 6: Teaching and Learning Methods at the Open University of Japan: Transition From the Broadcasting Model to a More Personalized Learning Model
- Abstract
- 1 The Open University of Japan
- 2 First Online Courses at OUJ
- 3 Possible Solutions to the Obstacles
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 1: Collaborative e-Assessment as a Strategy for Scaffolding Self-Regulated Learning in Higher Education
- Part 2: Learning Analytics
- Chapter 7: An Assessment Analytics Framework (AAF) for Enhancing Students’ Progress
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Motivation
- 3 Methodology
- 4 Results
- 5 Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Automating Learner Feedback in an eTextbook for Data Structures and Algorithms Courses
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Monitoring the Student Learning Process: What We Learn From Surveys and Learning Analytics
- 3 Gamification: How Feedback Motivates Student Behavior
- 4 Conclusion and Future Work
- Chapter 9: Creating University Analytical Information Systems: A Grand Challenge for Information Systems Research
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Business Analytical IS
- 3 Universities Analytical IS
- 4 Towards a Global University Analytical IS
- 5 Is This a Grand Challenge?
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Methodology of Predictive Modeling of Students’ Behavior in Virtual Learning Environment
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related Work
- 3 Methodology of Predictive Modeling
- 4 Discussion and Conclusions
- Chapter 11: A Review of Emotion-Aware Systems for e-Learning in Virtual Environments
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methodological Study
- 3 Affective Learning
- 4 Affective Learning Tools to Collect Emotional Information
- 5 Affective Feedback Strategies
- 6 Discussion
- 7 Findings and Next Goals
- 8 Conclusions and Future Work
- Chapter 7: An Assessment Analytics Framework (AAF) for Enhancing Students’ Progress
- Part 3: Gamification
- Chapter 12: LudifyME: An Adaptive Learning Model Based on Gamification
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Learning and Technology
- 3 Learning and Gamification
- 4 LudifyME Model
- 5 Case Study: PLMan
- 6 Lessons Learned and Conclusions
- Chapter 13: κPAX: Experiences on Designing a Gamified Platform for Serious Gaming
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background
- 3 κPAX Conceptual Design
- 4 κPAX Architectural Design
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 14: An Attrition Model for MOOCs: Evaluating the Learning Strategies of Gamification
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Related Work
- 3 Research Methodology
- 4 Design of Experiments
- 5 Experimentation Findings
- 6 Conclusions and Future Work
- Chapter 15: Conversational Agents as Learning Facilitators: Experiences With a Mobile Multimodal Dialogue System Architecture
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 State of the Art
- 3 Our Framework to Develop Educative Multimodal Conversational Interfaces for Mobile Devices
- 4 The Geranium Pedagogical System
- 5 Conversational Metabot Providing Academic Information
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 12: LudifyME: An Adaptive Learning Model Based on Gamification
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Description
Formative Assessment, Learning Data Analytics and Gamification: An ICT Education discusses the challenges associated with assessing student progress given the explosion of e-learning environments, such as MOOCs and online courses that incorporate activities such as design and modeling. This book shows educators how to effectively garner intelligent data from online educational environments that combine assessment and gamification.
This data, when used effectively, can have a positive impact on learning environments and be used for building learner profiles, community building, and as a tactic to create a collaborative team. Using numerous illustrative examples and theoretical and practical results, leading international experts discuss application of automatic techniques for e-assessment of learning activities, methods to collect, analyze, and correctly visualize learning data in educational environments, applications, benefits and challenges of using gamification techniques in academic contexts, and solutions and strategies for increasing student participation and performance.
Indexing: The books of this series are submitted to EI-Compendex and SCOPUS
Key Features
- Discusses application of automatic techniques for e-assessment of learning activities
- Presents strategies to provide immediate and useful feedback on students’ activities
- Provides methods to collect, analyze, and correctly visualize learning data in educational environments
- Explains the applications, benefits, and challenges of using gamification techniques in academic contexts
- Offers solutions to increase students’ participation and performance while lowering drop-out rates and retention levels
Readership
Researchers and professionals in the educational domain interested in e-learning assessment and data analytics particularly in MOOCs.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 9th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128036679
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128036372
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Santi Caballé Author
Dr. Santi Caballé is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). His research interests are Software Engineering and Web-applications for collaborative Work. He has presented at over 100 well-established international conferences and workshops such as the 6th IEEE International Conference on Intelligent Networking and Collaborative Systems and the Fourth International Workshop on Adaptive Learning via Interactive, Collaborative and Emotional Approaches (ALICE 2014) As part of his work in collaborative learning and computational intelligence he has edited nine books and dozens of journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Computer Science, Open University of Catalonia (UOC), Spain
Robert Clarisó Author
Dr. Robert Clarisó is an Associate Professor of IT, Multimedia and Telecommunications Department at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC). His current research interests include research interests include Formal Methods, Software Engineering and Tools for E-Learning. He currently serves as Academic Director of Computing Engineering .
Affiliations and Expertise
Open University of Catalonia (UOC), Spain