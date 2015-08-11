Formal Verification
1st Edition
An Essential Toolkit for Modern VLSI Design
Description
Formal Verification: An Essential Toolkit for Modern VLSI Design presents practical approaches for design and validation, with hands-on advice to help working engineers integrate these techniques into their work. Formal Verification (FV) enables a designer to directly analyze and mathematically explore the quality or other aspects of a Register Transfer Level (RTL) design without using simulations. This can reduce time spent validating designs and more quickly reach a final design for manufacturing. Building on a basic knowledge of SystemVerilog, this book demystifies FV and presents the practical applications that are bringing it into mainstream design and validation processes at Intel and other companies. After reading this book, readers will be prepared to introduce FV in their organization and effectively deploy FV techniques to increase design and validation productivity.
Key Features
- Learn formal verification algorithms to gain full coverage without exhaustive simulation
- Understand formal verification tools and how they differ from simulation tools
- Create instant test benches to gain insight into how models work and find initial bugs
- Learn from Intel insiders sharing their hard-won knowledge and solutions to complex design problems
Readership
Professional engineers involved in chip design or verification
Table of Contents
- Foreword for “Formal Verification: An Essential Toolkit for Modern VLSI Design”
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Formal verification: From dreams to reality
- What is FV?
- Why This Book?
- A Motivating Anecdote
- FV: The Next Level of Depth
- The Emergence of Practical FV
- Challenges in Implementing FV
- Amplifying the Power of Formal
- Getting the Most Out of This Book
- Practical Tips from This Chapter
- Further Reading
- Chapter 2. Basic formal verification algorithms
- Formal Verification (FV) in the Validation Process
- Comparing Specifications
- Formalizing Operation Definitions
- Boolean Algebra Notation
- BDDs
- Boolean Satisfiability
- Chapter Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 3. Introduction to systemverilog assertions
- Basic Assertion Concepts
- Immediate Assertions
- Sequences, Properties, and Concurrent Assertions
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 4. Formal property verification
- What is FPV?
- Example for this Chapter: Combination Lock
- Bringing Up a Basic FPV Environment
- How is FPV Different from Simulation?
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 5. Effective FPV for design exercise
- Example for This Chapter: Traffic Light Controller
- Creating a Design Exercise Plan
- Setting Up the Design Exercise FPV Environment
- Wiggling the Design
- Exploring More Interesting Behaviors
- Removing Simplifications and Exploring More Behaviors
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 6. Effective FPV for verification
- Deciding on Your FPV Goals
- Staging Your FPV Efforts
- Example for this Chapter: Simple ALU
- Understanding the Design
- Creating the FPV Verification Plan
- Removing Simplifications and Exploring More Behaviors
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 7. FPV “Apps” for specific SOC problems
- Reusable Protocol Verification
- Unreachable Coverage Elimination
- Connectivity Verification
- Control Register Verification
- Post-Silicon Debug
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 8. Formal equivalence verification
- Types of Equivalence to Check
- FEV Use Cases
- Running FEV
- Additional FEV Challenges
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 9. Formal verification’s greatest bloopers: The danger of false positives
- Misuse of the SVA Language
- Vacuity Issues
- Implicit or Unstated Assumptions
- Division of Labor
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 10. Dealing with complexity
- Design State and Associated Complexity
- Example for this Chapter: Memory Controller
- Observing Complexity Issues
- Simple Techniques for Convergence
- Helper Assumptions … and Not-So-Helpful Assumptions
- Generalizing Analysis Using Free Variables
- Abstraction Models for Complexity Reduction
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Chapter 11. Your new FV-aware lifestyle
- Uses of FV
- Getting Started
- Making Your Manager Happy
- What Do FVers Really Do?
- Summary
- Further Reading
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 11th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128008157
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128007273
About the Author
Erik Seligman
Erik has worked at Intel Corporation in Hillsboro, Oregon for over two decades, in a variety of positions involving software, design, simulation, and formal verification. Currently he works in the Design Technology and Solutions division, where he supports formal verification usage for Intel teams worldwide. In his spare time he hosts the “Math Mutation” podcast, and serves as an elected director on the Hillsboro school board.
Affiliations and Expertise
Intel’s Design Technology and Solutions division, supporting FV efforts for Intel projects worldwide
Tom Schubert
Tom recently joined the Electrical and Computer Engineering faculty at Portland State University and directs a graduate track in Design Verification and Validation. Previously, he was at Intel Corporation for 17 years in Hillsboro, Oregon, where he managed Intel's largest pre-silicon validation formal verification team develop and apply FPV techniques on multiple generations of microprocessor designs. Tom received a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Davis.
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly at Intel, now directing the ECE graduate track in Design Verification and Validation at Portland State University, Portland, Oregon.
M V Achutha Kiran Kumar
Kiran has been working at intel India for past 11 years and has worked in various areas of the chip design cycle which includes RTL design, structural design, circuit design, simulation and various levels of verification including formal verification. Currently he leads the formal verification efforts for the graphics design in Visual Platform Group and supports formal verification at intel india site.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visual Platform Group, Intel, India
Reviews
"...the authors thoroughly expressed their practical knowledge of this complex, and misunderstood topic, in an easy to read presentation...I strongly recommend this book to design and verification engineers who are contemplating, or are currently using formal verification..." --VerificationAcademy.com