Formal Groups and Applications, Volume 78
1st Edition
Series Editors: Michiel Hazewinkel
eBook ISBN: 9780080873947
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 572
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873947
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Michiel Hazewinkel Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Erasmus Universiteit, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.