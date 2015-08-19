Forest Policy, Economics, and Markets in Zambia

This book is the result of over ten years of field research across Zambia. It covers the production and diverse uses of wood and non-wood forest products in different parts of Zambia. Although a short format, it is a multi-contributed work.

It starts an overview of the forestry sector, and covers more specific areas like production, markets and trade of wood and non-wood products; the role of non-wood forest products in the livelihood of the local population, the contribution of the forestry sector to Zambia’s overall economy and reviews of efforts to strategically utilize these resources for local economic, and sustainable, development.

