Forest Policy, Economics, and Markets in Zambia
1st Edition
This book is the result of over ten years of field research across Zambia. It covers the production and diverse uses of wood and non-wood forest products in different parts of Zambia. Although a short format, it is a multi-contributed work.
It starts an overview of the forestry sector, and covers more specific areas like production, markets and trade of wood and non-wood products; the role of non-wood forest products in the livelihood of the local population, the contribution of the forestry sector to Zambia’s overall economy and reviews of efforts to strategically utilize these resources for local economic, and sustainable, development.
- A concise reference to understand key wood products, market dynamics, and role of forests in a developing nation
- A useful guide for corporations, consultants, NGOs and international research organizations involved with sustainable development in Zambia as well as other nations in the SADC
NGOs, Environmental Scientists, Policy Makers
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- Preface
- References
- Disclaimer
- Chapter 1. An Overview of the Forestry Sector in Zambia
- Forestry Sector Classification
- Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation
- Carbon Management and Trade
- Forest and Timber Certification
- Forest Law, Enforcement, Governance and Trade
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 2. Wood and Wood Products, Markets and Trade
- Introduction
- Wood Industry Development
- Wood Industry Classification
- Sawmilling Industry
- Wood Based Panel Industry
- Value-Added Engineered Wood Products Industry
- Wood Furniture Industry
- Woodcrafts Industry
- Employment in the Wood Industry
- Production, Markets Access and Trade of Wood Products
- Overview of Global Trade
- Wood and Wood Products Trade in Zambia
- Production and Trade
- Value-Addition Opportunities
- Characteristics of the Wood Products Industry
- Approaches to Value Addition
- Integrated Use of Forest and Mill Wood Waste
- Types of Forest Waste
- Energy Production from Wood Waste
- Forest Certification and Green Building
- Certified Forest Products Markets
- Green Building Practices
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 3. Non-Wood Forest Products, Markets, and Trade
- Introduction
- Prevalence and Use of Non-Wood Forest Products
- The Non-Wood Forest Product Industry
- Market Access and Trade for Non-Wood Forest Products
- Markets for Non-Wood Forest Products
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 4. Contribution of the Forestry Sector to the National Economy
- Introduction
- The Role of the Forestry Sector in the National Economy
- Previous Frameworks
- Standards in Computing Economic Contribution
- System of National Accounts
- International Standard Industrial Classification of All Economic Activities (ISIC)
- Central Product Classification (CPC)
- Standard International Trade Classification (SITC)
- Harmonized Commodity Description and Coding System (HS)
- Value Added by the Forestry Sector
- Use of International Nomenclature
- Use of Conversions Factors in the Forestry Sector
- Forest and Logging
- Conversion Factors for Energy Production from Wood
- Conversion Factors Under Manufacturing
- Contribution to the National Economy
- Trends of the Sector Growth Rates
- Status and Characteristics of the Forestry Sector
- Linking the Forestry Sector Contribution to the UN-REDD
- Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Integration of Forestry into the National Economy
- Introduction
- Framework for Integration of Forestry Sector into the National Economy
- Linking the Forestry Sector to Poverty Reduction
- Conclusion
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 19th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041222
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040904
Philimon Ng'andwe
Philimon Ng’andwe is a Forest Industries technologist and Lecturer in Biomaterials sciences and technology at the Copperbelt University, Zambia. He has worked both in government institutions and the private sector. Philimon teaches wood anatomy, wood preservation and forest products technologies, markets and trade and has industrial and academic work experience in wood and non-wood forest products spanning over 25 years. Philimon’s research interests include both science and commerce: wood properties and anatomy, renewable bio-energy, and domestication of edible wild root, tubers and bulbs and monitoring green house gas emissions from forests industry, natural forests and wetlands. He has collaborated with the wood industry in various ways including finding solutions that enhances the forestry sector’s potential to increase its contribution to the national economy. Currently he is coordinating three projects: (1) Interim Environmental Fund Project in Central Province for domestication of edible wild roots, tuber and bulbs (2) Zambezi North South -South for teacher and student capacity building and international mobility (3) the Zambian wood web based wood xylarium database.
Senior Lecturer: Copperbelt University School of Natural Resources Department of Biomaterials, Science and Technology Kitwe, Zambia