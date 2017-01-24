Forest Management and Planning
2nd Edition
Description
Forest Management and Planning, Second Edition, addresses contemporary forest management planning issues, providing a concise, focused resource for those in forest management. The book is intermixed with chapters that concentrate on quantitative subjects, such as economics and linear programming, and qualitative chapters that provide discussions of important aspects of natural resource management, such as sustainability.
Expanded coverage includes a case study of a closed canopy, uneven-aged forest, new forest plans from South America and Oceania, and a new chapter on scenario planning and climate change adaptation.
Key Features
- Helps students and early career forest managers understand the problems facing professionals in the field today
- Designed to support land managers as they make complex decisions on the ecological, economic, and social impacts of forest and natural resources
- Presents updated, real-life examples that are illustrated both mathematically and graphically
- Includes a new chapter on scenario planning and climate change adaptation
- Incorporates the newest research and forest certification standards
- Offers access to a companion website with updated solutions, geographic databases, and illustrations
Readership
Students in Forestry and Forest Management, primarily in upper-level courses in forestry and in natural resource management, wildlife, and recreation programs. Additional audience includes researchers in Forestry and Forestry Management
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Management of Forests and Other Natural Resources
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Forest Management
- III The Need for Forest Management Plans
- IV General Emphasis of Forest Management Plans
- V Example Forest Plans
- VI Characterizing the Decision-Making Process
- VII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 2. Valuing and Characterizing Forest Conditions
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Structural Evaluation of Natural Resources
- III Economic Evaluation of Natural Resources
- IV Environmental and Social Evaluation of Natural Resources
- V Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 3. Geographic Information and Land Classification in Support of Forest Planning
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Geographic Information Systems
- III Land Classification
- IV Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 4. Estimation and Projection of Stand and Forest Conditions
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II The Growth of Forests
- III Projecting Stand Conditions
- IV Output From Growth and Yield Models
- V Model Evaluation
- VI Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 5. Optimization of Tree- and Stand-Level Objectives
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Tree-level Optimization
- III Stand-level Optimization
- IV Decision Tree Analysis
- V Mathematical Models for Optimizing Stand-level Management Regimes
- VI Dynamic Programming
- VII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 6. Graphical Solution Techniques for Two-Variable Linear Problems
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Example Problems in Natural Resource Management
- III Optimality, Feasibility, and Efficiency
- IV Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 7. Linear Programming
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Four Assumptions Inherent in Standard Linear Programming Models
- III Objective Functions for Linear Programming Problems
- IV Accounting Rows for Linear Programming Problems
- V Constraints for Linear Programming Problems
- VI Detached Coefficient Matrix
- VII Model I, II, and III Linear Programming Problems
- VIII Interpretation of Results Generated from Linear Programming Problems
- IX Assessing Alternative Management Scenarios
- X Case Study: Western United States Forest
- XI Case Study: Northern United States Hardwood Forest
- XII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 8. Advanced Planning Techniques
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Extensions to Linear Programming
- III Binary Search
- IV Heuristic Methods
- V Forest Planning Software
- VI Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 9. Forest and Natural Resource Sustainability
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Sustainability of Production
- III Sustainability of Multiple Uses
- IV Sustainability of Ecosystems and Social Values
- V Incorporating Measures of Sustainability Into Forest Plans
- VI Sustainability Beyond the Immediate Forest
- VII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 10. Models of Desired Forest Structure
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II The Normal Forest
- III The Regulated Forest
- IV Irregular Forest Structures
- V Structures Guided by a Historical Range of Variability
- VI Structures Not Easily Classified
- VII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 11. Control Techniques for Commodity Production and Wildlife Objectives
- Abstract
- I Controlling the Area Scheduled
- II Controlling the Volume Scheduled
- III Application of Area and Volume Control to the Putnam Tract
- IV Area–Volume Check
- V Wildlife Habitat Control
- VI The Allowable Cut Effect
- VII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 12. Spatial Restrictions and Considerations in Forest Planning
- Abstract
- I Adjacency and Green-up Rules as They Relate to Clearcut Harvesting
- II Adjacency and Green-up of Group Selection Patch Harvests
- III Habitat Quality Considerations
- IV Road and Trail Maintenance and Construction
- V Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 13. Hierarchical System for Planning and Scheduling Management Activities
- Abstract
- I Strategic Planning
- II Tactical Planning
- III Operational Planning
- IV Vertical Integration of Planning Processes
- V Blended, Combined, and Adaptive Approaches
- VI Your Involvement in Forest Planning Processes
- VII Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 14. Forest Supply Chain Management
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Components of a Forestry Supply Chain
- III Association With the Hierarchy of Forest Planning
- IV Mathematical Formulations Associated With Forestry Supply Chain Components
- V Sources of Variation in the Forestry Supply Chain
- VI Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 15. Forest Certification and Carbon Sequestration
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II Forest Certification Programs
- III Cost and Benefits of Forest Certification
- IV Forest Carbon Sequestration
- V Opportunities and Challenges in Increasing Forest Carbon Storage
- VI Emissions Trading
- VII Selected US Carbon Reporting and Trading Schemes
- VIII Forest Carbon Implications for Forest Management
- IX Summary
- Questions
- References
Chapter 16. Scenario Analysis in Support of Strategic Planning
- Abstract
- I Introduction
- II An Overview of the Role of Scenario Analysis
- III Developing Scenarios
- IV Applying Scenario Analysis to Forest Planning
- V Summary
- Questions
- References
Appendix A. Databases Used Throughout Forest Management and Planning
- A.I A Douglas-Fir Stand From Western Oregon
- A.II The Lincoln Tract
- A.III The Putnam Tract
Appendix B. The Simplex Method for Solving Linear Planning Problems
- B.I Introduction
- B.II Ten Steps That Represent the Simplex Method
- B.III A Two-Variable, Two-Constraint Problem Solved With the Simplex Method
- Questions
Appendix C. Writing a Memorandum or Report
- C.I Memorandums
- C.II Reports
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097069
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128094761
About the Author
Pete Bettinger
Pete Bettinger is a professor of forestry at the University of Georgia. He teaches forest planning, forest measurements, and aerial photogrammetry; and conducts research in applied forest management with particular emphasis on harvest scheduling, precision forestry, and geospatial technologies. Dr. Bettinger has worked with the forest industry in the southern and western United States, and maintains this connection to forestry professionals through his leadership in the Southern Forestry and Natural Resource Management GIS Conference and other continuing education courses he offers. Dr. Bettinger is also a co-author of two other books published by Academic Press, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA
Kevin Boston
Kevin Boston an associate professor at Oregon State University. He has held academic and professional positions in both New Zealand and United States. He is a registered professional forester in California and licensed logging engineer in Oregon. His research area are in forest planning, forest transportation, and forest policy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon State University, USA
Jacek Siry
Jacek Siry is a professor of forest economics at the University of Georgia. He teaches forest economics, economics of renewable resources, and international forest business, and conducts research in applied forest economics with emphasis on timber markets, investments and finance, and forest management. Dr. Siry is also a co-author of two other books published by Academic Press, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, University of Georgia, Athens, GA, USA
Donald Grebner
Dr. Donald L. Grebner is a professor in the Department of Forestry, Mississippi State University. His areas of research specialization include forest management and economics, bioenergy, carbon sequestration, and forest protection. He teaches undergraduate and graduate courses, both traditional and distance, in forest resource management, advanced forest management, and international forest resources and trade. Prior to his time at Mississippi State, he worked as an extension forester with the U.S. Peace Corps in Costa Rica and was a research analyst for Winrock International. He is very active in the Society of American Foresters as well as the International Union of Forest Research Organizations, Unit 4.02.00 Accounting and Managerial Economics Working Group. Dr. Grebner is a co-author of three textbooks entitled Forest Management and Planning, Introduction to Forestry and Natural Resources, and Forest Plans of North America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Forestry, Mississippi State University, USA