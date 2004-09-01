SECTION I: Structures of Forest Canopies Chapter 1: The Nature of Forest Canopies Side Bar: Verticality and Habitat Analysis: MacArthur and Wilson"s Biogeography Theory Revisited Side Bar: Empty Space: Another View of Forest Canopy Structure Chapter 2: Tropical Microclimate Considerations Chapter 3: Quantifying and Visualizing Canopy Structure in Tall Forests: Methods and a Case Study Side Bar: "Canopy Trekking": A Ground-Independent, Rope-Based Method for Horizontal Movement Chapter 4: Vertical Organization of Canopy Biota Side Bar: Macaws: Dispersers in a Tropical Habitat Side Bar: Vertical Stratification Among Neotropical Migrants Chapter 5: Age-Related Development of Canopy Structure and Its Ecological Functions Side Bar: Measuring Canopy Structure: The Forest Canopy Database Project Chapter 6: A History of Tree Canopies Side Bar: The Evolution of Rain Forest Animals Side Bar: The Botanical Ghosts of Evolution SECTION II: Organisms in Forest Canopies Chapter 7: What Is Canopy Biology? A Microbial Perspective Side Bar: Arboreal Stromatolites: A 230 Million Year Old Record Chapter 8: Lichens and Bryophytes in Forest Canopies Chapter 9: Vascular Epiphytes Side Bar: Orchid Adaptations to an Epiphytic Lifestyle Side Bar: Tank Bromeliads—Faunal Ecology Side Bar: Strangler Fig Trees: Demons or Heroes of the Canopy? Chapter 10: Mistletoes: A Unique Constituent of Canopies Worldwide Chapter 11: Hidden in Plain Sight: Mites in the Canopy Chapter 12: Soil Microarthopods: Belowground Fauna that Sustain Forest Systems Chapter 13: Tardigrades: Bears of the Canopy Side Bar: Rotifers in the Water Film Chapter 14: The Biodiversity Question: How Many Species of Terrestrial Arthropods Are There? Side Bar: Insect Zoos as Windows into Forest Canopies Chapter 15: Physical Transport, Heterogeneity, and Interactions Involving Canopy Anoles Side Bar: The Color of Poison: Flamboyant Frogs in the Rain Forest Canopy Chapter 16: Ecology and Conservation of Canopy Mammals Side Bar: Vertical Stratification of Small Mammals in Lowland Rain Forest of the Australian Wet Tropics Side Bar: Body Mass of Gliding Mammals: An Energetic Approach Side Bar: Orangutans: The Largest Canopy Dwellers SECTION III: Ecological Processes in Forest Canopies Chapter 17: Photosynthesis in Forest Canopies Chapter 18: Insect Herbivory in Tropical Forests Side Bar: Measuring Forest Herbivory Levels Using Canopy Cranes Side Bar: The Leipzig Canopy Crane Project: Biodiversity, Ecology, and Function in a Temperate Decidious Forest Chapter 19: Nutrient Cycling Chapter 20: Reproductive Biology and Genetics of Tropical Trees from a Canopy Perspective Side Bar: DNA Sequences and Orchid Classification Chapter 21: Decomposition in Forest Canopies Chapter 22: Survival Strategies: A Matter of Life and Death SECTION IV: Conservation and Forest Canopies Chapter 23: Tarzan or Jane? A Short History of Canopy Biology Side Bar: Canopy Walkways: Highways in the Sky Side Bar: International Canopy Crane Network Chapter 24: Economics and the Forest Canopy Side Bar: Ethnobotany in Forest Canopies Side Bar: The Value of Herbaria for Plant Conservation Chapter 25: Ecotourism and the Treetops Side Bar: A Climb for Conservation Side Bar: Florida From the Treetops Chapter 26: The Reintegration of Wonder into the Emerging Science of Canopy Ecology Side Bar: Global Canopy Programme: A Worldwide Alliance for Forest Studies Side Bar: International Canopy Network (ICAN)