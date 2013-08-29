Forensic Victimology
2nd Edition
Examining Violent Crime Victims in Investigative and Legal Contexts
Description
Published in 2009, the first edition of Forensic Victimology introduced criminologists and criminal investigators to the idea of systematically gathering and examining victim information for the purposes of addressing investigative and forensic issues. The concepts presented within immediately proved vital to social scientists researching victims-offender relationships; investigators and forensic scientists seeking to reconstruct events and establish the elements of a crime; and criminal profilers seeking to link pattern crimes. This is because the principles and guidelines in Forensic Victimology were written to serve criminal investigation and anticipate courtroom testimony.
As with the first, this second edition of Forensic Victimology is an applied presentation of a traditionally theoretical subject written by criminal justice practitioners with years of experience-both in the field and in the classroom. It distinguishes the investigative and forensic aspects of applied victim study as necessary adjuncts to what has often been considered a theoretical field. It then identifies the benefits of forensic victimology to casework, providing clearly defined methods and those standards of practice necessary for effectively serving the criminal justice system.
Key Features
- 30% new content, with new chapters on Emergency Services, False Confessions, and Human Trafficking
- Use of up-to-date references and case examples to demonstrate the application of forensic victimology
- Provides context and scope for both the investigative and forensic aspects of case examination and evidence interpretation
- Approaches the study of victimology from a realistic standpoint, moving away from stereotypes and archetypes
- Useful for students and professionals working in relation to behavioral science, criminology, criminal justice, forensic science, and criminal investigation
Readership
Forensic science programs, legal community, legal studies programs, sociology / criminology programs, victim studies programs, and criminal justice programs.
Table of Contents
Preface
Realistic Victimology
Victimology Defined
The Problem
Reinforcing Victimity
The Solution
Purpose
References
About the Authors
Chapter 1. Victimology: A Brief History with an Introduction to Forensic Victimology
Abstract
Key Terms
History
Key Figures
Victim Study: Past to Present
Forensic Victimology: An Introduction
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 2. Victimity: Entering the Criminal Justice System
Abstract
Key Terms
Victims in the Justice System
Mandated Reporters
The Role of Law Enforcement
The Role of Victim Advocates
First Contact
Victim Crime Data
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 3. 911 Emergency Response
Abstract
Key Terms
911: History, Roles and Responsibilities
The 911 Call as Authority and Evidence
Emergency System Challenges
The Consequences
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 4. Constructing a Victim Profile
Abstract
Key Terms
The Purpose of Victim Profiles
Standards of Practice
Victimology: General Guidelines
Creating a Timeline: The Last 24 Hours
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 5. Forensic Nursing: Objective Victim Examination
Abstract
Key Terms
Getting to the Truth
Forensic Nurse: Roles and Responsibilities
Consent Forms
The Intake Form
The Forensic Interview, with Victim History
The Physical Examination
Sexual Assault Examination
False Positives: Conditions That Mimic Abuse
Documentation
Findings
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 6. Victim Lifestyle Exposure
Abstract
Key Terms
Purpose and Rationale
What is Lifestyle Exposure?
Notable Lifestyle Factors
Assessing Lifestyle Exposure
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 7. Victim Situational Exposure
Abstract
Key Terms
What is Situational Exposure?
Notable Situational Factors
Interpreting Situational Exposure
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 8. Psychological Aspects of Victimology
Abstract
Key Terms
Cautionary Notes
Victim Response to Violent Crime
Other Trauma Syndromes in the Literature
Hypnosis
Victim Toxicology
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 9. False Allegations of Crime
Abstract
Key Terms
False Allegations of Abduction
False Allegations of Sexual Assault
The Literature
The BAFRI
Motivations for False Reports
Conclusion
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 10. False Confessions
Abstract
Key Terms
Introduction
Confession Law
Types of False Confessions
Interviewing and Interrogation
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 11. Intimate Violence
Abstract
Key Terms
The Dynamics of Intimate Violence
Risk and Exposure
Domestic Homicide
Pregnancy as a Risk Factor
Orders of Protection and Separation Assault
The Perfect Victim: Intimate Violence by Law Enforcement
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 12. Workplace Violence
Abstract
Key Terms
Nomothetically Speaking: The Aggregate
Domestic Violence
Idiographic Victim Analysis
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 13. School Shootings
Abstract
Key Terms
Nomothetically Speaking: The Aggregate
Idiographic Analysis
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 14. Stranger Violence
Abstract
Key Terms
“Stranger Danger”—An Overvalued Concept
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 15. Forensic Victimology and Civil Remedy in Premises Liability Cases
Abstract
Key Terms
Premises Liability
The Duty to Protect
Foreseeability
Offense and Offender Deterrability
The Importance of Victimology
Assessment Recommendations
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 16. Sex Trafficking
Abstract
Key Terms
Definitions
Types of Sex Workers
Statistics
Predispositions
Recruitment
Retention
Sex Workers and Sexual Assault
Easy Prey
Voluntary Sex Workers: An Investigative Resource
The Law Enforcement Response
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 17. Sexual Offenders and their Victims
Abstract
Key Terms
A Brief Legal and Cultural History of Sexual Offending
Sex Offender Types
Offender Justifications for Sex Offending
Victim Selection
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 18. Forensic Victimology on Trial
Abstract
Key Terms
The Victim at Trial
Evidentiary and Admissibility Issues
Expert Testimony
The Role of Forensic Victimology
Summary
Questions
References
Chapter 19. Miscarriages of Justice: Victims of the Criminal Justice System
Abstract
Key Terms
A Historical Perspective
Nomothetically Speaking: The Aggregate
Causal Factors
Forensic Experts and Wrongful Convictions
Summary
Questions
References
Index
Reviews
"As with the first, this second edition…is an applied presentation of a traditionally theoretical subject written by criminal justice practitioners with years of experience-both in the field and in the classroom. It distinguishes the investigative and forensics aspects of applied victim study as necessary adjuncts to what has often been considered a theoretical field."--The Journal, Spring 2014