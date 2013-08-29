Forensic Victimology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124080843, 9780124079205

Forensic Victimology

2nd Edition

Examining Violent Crime Victims in Investigative and Legal Contexts

Authors: Brent Turvey
eBook ISBN: 9780124079205
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124080843
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th August 2013
Page Count: 656
Description

Published in 2009, the first edition of Forensic Victimology introduced criminologists and criminal investigators to the idea of systematically gathering and examining victim information for the purposes of addressing investigative and forensic issues. The concepts presented within immediately proved vital to social scientists researching victims-offender relationships; investigators and forensic scientists seeking to reconstruct events and establish the elements of a crime; and criminal profilers seeking to link pattern crimes. This is because the principles and guidelines in Forensic Victimology were written to serve criminal investigation and anticipate courtroom testimony.

As with the first, this second edition of Forensic Victimology is an applied presentation of a traditionally theoretical subject written by criminal justice practitioners with years of experience-both in the field and in the classroom. It distinguishes the investigative and forensic aspects of applied victim study as necessary adjuncts to what has often been considered a theoretical field. It then identifies the benefits of forensic victimology to casework, providing clearly defined methods and those standards of practice necessary for effectively serving the criminal justice system.

Key Features

  • 30% new content, with new chapters on Emergency Services, False Confessions, and Human Trafficking
  • Use of up-to-date references and case examples to demonstrate the application of forensic victimology
  • Provides context and scope for both the investigative and forensic aspects of case examination and evidence interpretation
  • Approaches the study of victimology from a realistic standpoint, moving away from stereotypes and archetypes
  • Useful for students and professionals working in relation to behavioral science, criminology, criminal justice, forensic science, and criminal investigation

Readership

Forensic science programs, legal community, legal studies programs, sociology / criminology programs, victim studies programs, and criminal justice programs. 

Table of Contents

Preface

Realistic Victimology

Victimology Defined

The Problem

Reinforcing Victimity

The Solution

Purpose

References

About the Authors

Chapter 1. Victimology: A Brief History with an Introduction to Forensic Victimology

Abstract

Key Terms

History

Key Figures

Victim Study: Past to Present

Forensic Victimology: An Introduction

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 2. Victimity: Entering the Criminal Justice System

Abstract

Key Terms

Victims in the Justice System

Mandated Reporters

The Role of Law Enforcement

The Role of Victim Advocates

First Contact

Victim Crime Data

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 3. 911 Emergency Response

Abstract

Key Terms

911: History, Roles and Responsibilities

The 911 Call as Authority and Evidence

Emergency System Challenges

The Consequences

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 4. Constructing a Victim Profile

Abstract

Key Terms

The Purpose of Victim Profiles

Standards of Practice

Victimology: General Guidelines

Creating a Timeline: The Last 24 Hours

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 5. Forensic Nursing: Objective Victim Examination

Abstract

Key Terms

Getting to the Truth

Forensic Nurse: Roles and Responsibilities

Consent Forms

The Intake Form

The Forensic Interview, with Victim History

The Physical Examination

Sexual Assault Examination

False Positives: Conditions That Mimic Abuse

Documentation

Findings

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 6. Victim Lifestyle Exposure

Abstract

Key Terms

Purpose and Rationale

What is Lifestyle Exposure?

Notable Lifestyle Factors

Assessing Lifestyle Exposure

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 7. Victim Situational Exposure

Abstract

Key Terms

What is Situational Exposure?

Notable Situational Factors

Interpreting Situational Exposure

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 8. Psychological Aspects of Victimology

Abstract

Key Terms

Cautionary Notes

Victim Response to Violent Crime

Other Trauma Syndromes in the Literature

Hypnosis

Victim Toxicology

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 9. False Allegations of Crime

Abstract

Key Terms

False Allegations of Abduction

False Allegations of Sexual Assault

The Literature

The BAFRI

Motivations for False Reports

Conclusion

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 10. False Confessions

Abstract

Key Terms

Introduction

Confession Law

Types of False Confessions

Interviewing and Interrogation

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 11. Intimate Violence

Abstract

Key Terms

The Dynamics of Intimate Violence

Risk and Exposure

Domestic Homicide

Pregnancy as a Risk Factor

Orders of Protection and Separation Assault

The Perfect Victim: Intimate Violence by Law Enforcement

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 12. Workplace Violence

Abstract

Key Terms

Nomothetically Speaking: The Aggregate

Domestic Violence

Idiographic Victim Analysis

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 13. School Shootings

Abstract

Key Terms

Nomothetically Speaking: The Aggregate

Idiographic Analysis

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 14. Stranger Violence

Abstract

Key Terms

“Stranger Danger”—An Overvalued Concept

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 15. Forensic Victimology and Civil Remedy in Premises Liability Cases

Abstract

Key Terms

Premises Liability

The Duty to Protect

Foreseeability

Offense and Offender Deterrability

The Importance of Victimology

Assessment Recommendations

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 16. Sex Trafficking

Abstract

Key Terms

Definitions

Types of Sex Workers

Statistics

Predispositions

Recruitment

Retention

Sex Workers and Sexual Assault

Easy Prey

Voluntary Sex Workers: An Investigative Resource

The Law Enforcement Response

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 17. Sexual Offenders and their Victims

Abstract

Key Terms

A Brief Legal and Cultural History of Sexual Offending

Sex Offender Types

Offender Justifications for Sex Offending

Victim Selection

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 18. Forensic Victimology on Trial

Abstract

Key Terms

The Victim at Trial

Evidentiary and Admissibility Issues

Expert Testimony

The Role of Forensic Victimology

Summary

Questions

References

Chapter 19. Miscarriages of Justice: Victims of the Criminal Justice System

Abstract

Key Terms

A Historical Perspective

Nomothetically Speaking: The Aggregate

Causal Factors

Forensic Experts and Wrongful Convictions

Summary

Questions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
656
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124079205
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124080843

About the Author

Brent Turvey

Brent Turvey

Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.

Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.

He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.

Affiliations and Expertise

Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK, USA; Director, The Forensic Criminology Institute (Sitka, USA and Aguascalientes, MEX)

Reviews

"As with the first, this second edition…is an applied presentation of a traditionally theoretical subject written by criminal justice practitioners with years of experience-both in the field and in the classroom.  It distinguishes the investigative and forensics aspects of applied victim study as necessary adjuncts to what has often been considered a theoretical field."--The Journal, Spring 2014

Ratings and Reviews

