Forensic Toxicology
1st Edition
Principles and Concepts
Description
Forensic Toxicology: Principles and Concepts takes the reader back to the origins of forensic toxicology providing an overview of the largely unchanging principles of the discipline. The text focuses on the major tenets in forensic toxicology, including an introduction to the discipline, fundamentals of forensic toxicology analysis, types of interpretations based on analytical forensic toxicology results, and reporting from the laboratory to the courtroom. Forensic Toxicology also contains appendices covering the principles of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, immunology and immunological assays, toxicogenomics, and case studies.
Key Features
- Significant emphasis on the fundamental principles and concepts of forensic toxicology
- Provides students with an introduction to the core tenets of the discipline, focusing on the concepts, strategies, and methodologies utilized by professionals in the field
- Coauthored by a forensic toxicologist with over 40 years of experience as a professor who has taught graduate courses in forensic and analytical toxicology and who has served as a consultant and expert witness in civil and criminal cases
- The book's companion website, http://textbooks.elsevier.com/web/Manuals.aspx?isbn=9780127999678 features exclusive web-based content
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students studying forensic toxicology and/or forensic chemistry, New scientists in forensic toxicology laboratories, including medical technologists and analytical chemists; reference material for practicing forensic toxicologists and expert witnesses called to testify
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Development of Forensic Toxicology
Chapter 2: The Duties and Responsibilities of Forensic Toxicologists
Chapter 3: Forensic Toxicology Resources
Chapter 4: The Laboratory
Chapter 5: Analytical Strategy
Chapter 6: Sample Handling
Chapter 7: Storage Stability of Analytes
Chapter 8: Analytical Samples
Chapter 9: Sample Preparation
Chapter 10: Methods of Detection, Identification and Quantitation
Chapter 11: Quality Assurance and Quality Control
Chapter 12: Types of Interpretations
Chapter 13: Reports
Chapter 14: Testifying
APPENDICES
Appendix A: Principles of Pharmacokinetics
Appendix B: Principles of Pharmacodynamics
Appendix C: Immunoassays
Appendix D: Toxicogenomics
Appendix E: Famous Cases in Forensic Toxicology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 14th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004647
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999678
About the Author
Nicholas Lappas
Courtney Lappas
Dr. Courtney M. Lappas, an Associate Professor of Biology at Lebanon Valley College, has extensive experience teaching and mentoring undergraduate students while maintaining an active research program. An Immunopharmacologist, Dr. Lappas teaches Molecular Biology, Immunology and General Biology. Previously a Fellow at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Lappas’ research interests are translational in nature and focus on the utilization of novel pharmacological tools in the treatment and/or prevention of immunological pathologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA, USA
Reviews
"...the text certainly meets its aim and I would recommend students studying forensic toxicology to view this as a useful reference book." --Interfaces
"...a very useful reference for students, professionals, and instructors. It provides a synthesis of scientific and ethical methods as they apply to the field of forensic toxicology. This book appears to be unique in this regard. Score: 83 - 3 Stars" --Doody's