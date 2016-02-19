Forensic Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603566, 9781483183374

Forensic Toxicology

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Chemical Defence Establishment, Porton Down, 29-30 June 1972

Editors: Bryan Ballantyne
eBook ISBN: 9781483183374
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 168
Description

Forensic Toxicology presents the legal and medical aspects of the detrimental effects of chemicals on humans. This book discusses the immediate and long-term consequences of accident or deliberate poisoning, the detection of such poisoning, and the interpretation of the possible importance of demonstrating exogenous substances in biological fluids and tissues. Organized into 14 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the fundamental procedure and interpretation in forensic toxicology. This text then examines the ways in which enzymes may be used in the analysis of drugs. Other chapters consider the equipment and reagents required in the rapid tests for drugs in urine. This book presents as well barbiturate poisoning from the viewpoint of the forensic pathologist performing the post mortem over the cause of death. The final chapter deals with further advances in forensic toxicology. This book is a valuable resource for general practitioners, forensic toxicologists, forensic pathologists, and police officers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Methodology and Interpretation in Forensic Toxicology

The Use of Enzymes in the Detection of Drugs

Rapid Tests for Drugs in Urine

Post-Mortem Diagnosis of Barbiturate Poisoning

Post-Mortem Morphine and Methadone Levels

Hallucinogens

Anticholinesterases: Some Problems in Understanding Their Effects in Whole Animals

Paraquat Poisoning

The Forensic Diagnosis of Acute Cyanide Poisoning

Interpretation of Carbon Monoxide Levels Found at Post-Mortem

Clinical and Biochemical Effects of Lead

Screening for Lead Absorption

The Comparative Toxicity of Mercury Compounds

The Future for Forensic Toxicology

Index

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183374

