Forensic Toxicology
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at the Chemical Defence Establishment, Porton Down, 29-30 June 1972
Forensic Toxicology presents the legal and medical aspects of the detrimental effects of chemicals on humans. This book discusses the immediate and long-term consequences of accident or deliberate poisoning, the detection of such poisoning, and the interpretation of the possible importance of demonstrating exogenous substances in biological fluids and tissues. Organized into 14 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the fundamental procedure and interpretation in forensic toxicology. This text then examines the ways in which enzymes may be used in the analysis of drugs. Other chapters consider the equipment and reagents required in the rapid tests for drugs in urine. This book presents as well barbiturate poisoning from the viewpoint of the forensic pathologist performing the post mortem over the cause of death. The final chapter deals with further advances in forensic toxicology. This book is a valuable resource for general practitioners, forensic toxicologists, forensic pathologists, and police officers.
Table of Contents
Methodology and Interpretation in Forensic Toxicology
The Use of Enzymes in the Detection of Drugs
Rapid Tests for Drugs in Urine
Post-Mortem Diagnosis of Barbiturate Poisoning
Post-Mortem Morphine and Methadone Levels
Hallucinogens
Anticholinesterases: Some Problems in Understanding Their Effects in Whole Animals
Paraquat Poisoning
The Forensic Diagnosis of Acute Cyanide Poisoning
Interpretation of Carbon Monoxide Levels Found at Post-Mortem
Clinical and Biochemical Effects of Lead
Screening for Lead Absorption
The Comparative Toxicity of Mercury Compounds
The Future for Forensic Toxicology
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183374