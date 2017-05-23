Forensic Textile Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081018729, 9780081018736

Forensic Textile Science

1st Edition

Editors: Debra Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780081018736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081018729
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd May 2017
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Part I - Introduction to textiles and their role in forensics
1. Fibres, yarns and fabrics, and their role in forensics
2. Garmentand household textiles and their role in forensics
3. Evidence collection and storage for forensic textiles

Part II - Analysing textile damage in a forensic context
4. Forensic analysis of textile degradation and natural damage
5. Forensic analysis of sharp weapon damage to textiles
6. Forensic analysis of blunt impact damage to textiles
7. Forensic analysis of blood spatter on textiles
8. Forensic analysis of textile ripping
9. Forensic analysis of ballistic damage to textiles

Description

Forensic Textile Science provides an introduction to textile science, emphasizing the terminology of the discipline and offering detailed coverage of the ways textile damage analysis can be used in forensics. Part One introduces textiles and their role in forensics, including chapters on fibers, yarns and fabrics, garment types and construction, and household textiles.

Part Two covers analysis of textile damage in a forensic context. Key topics include textile degradation and natural damage, weapon and impact damage, textile ripping, and ballistic damage.

This book is an important reference point for all those interested in textile damage and the role of textiles in forensics, including academics, post-graduate students, and forensic scientists.

Key Features

  • Offers various perspectives on forensic textile science from an international team of contributors
  • Provides wide-ranging coverage of textile damage analysis in the context of forensic investigations
  • Includes chapters on fibers, yarns and fabrics, garment types and construction, and household textiles

Readership

Academics and post-graduate students interested in textile damage and textiles in forensics, and forensic scientists

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081018736
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081018729

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Debra Carr Editor

Dr Debra Carr is a Senior Lecturer at the Centre for Defence Engineering at Cranfield University. She has extensive expertise in textile damage analysis, and is engaged in research into body armor optimization, ballistic impact, protective clothing and textile science, and the role of textiles in forensics. Dr Carr is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Professional Member of The Forensic Science Society. She has more than 50 academic papers to her name.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Defence Engineering, Cranfield University, UK

