Forensic Serology text provides a comprehensive and complete synopsis of forensic serology. It includes background information on the different biological substances that we can detect; how the serological tests work; what the testing looks like; how to interpret the results, and what those results tell us. Coverage includes all aspects of serological testing, including basic presumptive testing, confirmatory testing, and new methods of testing such as mRNA, methylation, proteomics and much more.

Forensic Serology is written at a level which anyone with basic knowledge of science can fully understand and fills a gap in the market. Geared toward undergraduate and postgraduate, as well as law enforcement and those in the legal field.