Forensic Serology
1st Edition
Description
Forensic Serology text provides a comprehensive and complete synopsis of forensic serology. It includes background information on the different biological substances that we can detect; how the serological tests work; what the testing looks like; how to interpret the results, and what those results tell us. Coverage includes all aspects of serological testing, including basic presumptive testing, confirmatory testing, and new methods of testing such as mRNA, methylation, proteomics and much more.
Forensic Serology is written at a level which anyone with basic knowledge of science can fully understand and fills a gap in the market. Geared toward undergraduate and postgraduate, as well as law enforcement and those in the legal field.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of forensic serology and the relevant bodily fluids
- Includes background information on different biological substances, how the tests work, what the testing looks like, how to interpret the results and what the results tell the reader
- Color illustrations provide readers with the full understanding of forensic serological testing
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students and instructors in forensic science programs, also as an operational text for labs that carry out serological work
Table of Contents
Part I Techniques
1. Alternative Light Sources
2. Antigen / Antibody Reactions
3. Chemical Reactions
4. Raman Spectroscopy
Part II Topics
5. Chemical Tests
6. Immunological Tests
7. mRNA
8. Methylation States
9. Proteomics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129685
About the Author
Shanan Tobe
Dr. Tobe currently teaches the FEPAC accredited Masters of Science in Forensic Science program, which includes: forensic biology, human molecular biology, statistical analysis and biostatistics, forensic microscopy and forensic serology. He is developing a research lab continuing his research on Forensic Wildlife investigations, increased human forensic DNA sensitivity and on presumptive testing of biological fluids. Dr. Tobe’s Master’s research on serology tests for blood was published as a landmark paper in the Journal of Forensic Sciences and has been cited over 100 times. He has since collaborated on other serological research and is the perfect author for such a text.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Forensic Science, Murdoch University, Australia
