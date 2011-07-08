Forensic Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 20-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue provides a unique and valuable perspective on forensic matters in child and adolescent psychiatry, with an approach that adds new thinking to the discussion, rather than rehashing known facts. The issue is divided into several sections: juvenile offenders, family law/custody and visitation, child maltreatment, personal injury law suits, forensic issues in clinical child and adolescent psychiatry, and training in child and adolescent psychiatry. A wide range of topics are explored within each section. All articles are geared toward child psychiatrists in clinical practice, providing practical information in this very important area of study.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 8th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710249
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455711994
About the Authors
William Bernet Author
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
Bradley Freeman Author
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN