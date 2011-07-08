Forensic Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710249, 9781455711994

Forensic Psychiatry, An Issue of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: William Bernet Bradley Freeman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710249
eBook ISBN: 9781455711994
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th July 2011
Page Count: 208
Description

This issue provides a unique and valuable perspective on forensic matters in child and adolescent psychiatry, with an approach that adds new thinking to the discussion, rather than rehashing known facts.  The issue is divided into several sections: juvenile offenders, family law/custody and visitation, child maltreatment, personal injury law suits, forensic issues in clinical child and adolescent psychiatry, and training in child and adolescent psychiatry.  A wide range of topics are explored within each section.  All articles are geared toward  child psychiatrists in clinical practice, providing practical information in this very important area of study.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710249
eBook ISBN:
9781455711994

About the Authors

William Bernet Author

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

Bradley Freeman Author

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN

