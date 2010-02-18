Forensic Polymer Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845691851, 9781845697808

Forensic Polymer Engineering

1st Edition

Why Polymer Products Fail in Service

Authors: Peter Rhys Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9781845697808
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845691851
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 18th February 2010
Page Count: 496
Table of Contents

Introduction to forensic polymer engineering; Examination and analysis of failed components; Polymer medical devices; Polymer storage tanks; Small polymeric containers; Polymeric pipes and fittings; Polymeric seals; Tools and ladders; Components in transport applications; Consumer products; Conclusions.

Description

Given the infinite number of applications of polymeric materials in everyday life, especially applications where a failure in service may lead to economic loss, injury or death, the ability to determine the cause of failure using forensic engineering techniques is essential. Forensic polymer engineering: Why polymer products fail in service reviews the latest forensic engineering techniques used in the investigation of failed polymer materials. It presents a series of case studies which illustrate the different types of failure and the forensic engineering techniques used in their investigation.

The first chapters give an introduction to forensic polymer engineering and an overview of the examination and analysis of failed polymer components. Further chapters give detailed case studies of failure and forensic investigation of polymeric medical devices, polymer storage tanks, small polymeric containers, polymer pipes and fittings, polymeric seals, polymeric tools and ladders, polymer components in transport applications and polymer consumer products. A final concluding chapter provides information on causes of product failure and discusses poor manufacturing methods, poor design, poor choice of materials and failure due to insufficient account being taken of environmental factors.

With its distinguished authors, Forensic polymer engineering: Why polymer products fail in service is a standard reference for forensic experts practicing in all engineering fields that involve polymeric materials, as well as design and construction professionals, product manufacturers and insurance professionals.

Key Features

  • Reviews the latest forensic engineering techniques used in the investigation of failed polymer components
  • Detailed case studies illustrate different types of failure in polymer components, fittings and medical devices
  • Examines the role of manufacturing in product failure with an overview of faults recognised in methods, design and material selection

Readership

Forensic experts practicing in all engineering fields that involve polymeric materials; Design and construction professionals; Product manufacturers; Insurance professionals.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845697808
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845691851

Reviews

...a great deal of valuable information., Polymer Testing
...a very substantial number of cases are presented., Polymer Testing
...an excellent source of reference, I can't believe there is anyone that would not learn something., Materials World

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Peter Rhys Lewis Author

Dr Peter Rhys Lewis is Senior Research Fellow in Forensic Engineering at the Open University, and formerly Reader in Forensic Engineering at the same institution. He lectures widely on railway disasters and his own cases to a variety of audiences, and has authored or co-authored 40 books. He is an active expert witness and has appeared in several different venues. Dr Lewis is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Materials, and a member of the Forensic Science Society. He continues to advise companies on product liability and product safety.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow in Forensic Engineering, Open University; Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Mining and Mineral Extraction, and member, Forensic Science Society

