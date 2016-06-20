Forensic Polymer Engineering: Why Polymer Products Fail in Service, Second Edition presents and explains the latest forensic engineering techniques used in the investigation of failed polymer materials that are illustrated with a very large number of detailed case studies which show the different types of failure and the forensic engineering techniques used in their investigation.

In this updated edition, new case studies have been added to include patent disputes and failed products such as spiral wound wall storage tanks, lithium battery explosions, water bottle failures, and breast implant failures (such as the PIP scandal). New images demonstrating failure have been included, and images from the previous edition are reproduced in color and enhanced with additional explanatory detail.

With a dedicated focus on polymeric materials, the book includes details on the experimental techniques that are used to characterize the materials, particularly in cases of failure. Finally, the book has information on the fabrication of polymer devices, as manufacturing flaws often play a role in failure.