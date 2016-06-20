Forensic Polymer Engineering
2nd Edition
Why Polymer Products Fail in Service
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Product failure
- 1.2. Non-metallic elements
- 1.3. Bonding
- 1.4. Properties of non-metallic materials
- 1.5. Failure modes
- 1.6. Chemical attack
- 1.7. Investigation
- 1.8. Public information
- 1.9. Intellectual property
- 1.10. Expert evidence
Chapter 2. Sample Examination and Analysis
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Polymer processing
- 2.3. Mechanical testing
- 2.4. Recording failure
- 2.5. Forensic microscopy
- 2.6. Product defects
- 2.7. Molecular analysis
- 2.8. Integrity of results
- 2.9. Conclusions
Chapter 3. Medical Devices
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Broken catheters
- 3.3. Catheter systems
- 3.4. Breast implants
- 3.5. Sutures
- 3.6. Breathing tube failures
- 3.7. Conclusions
Chapter 4. Storage Tanks
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Boston molasses disaster
- 4.3. Thermoplastic tanks
- 4.4. Fibreglass tank failures
- 4.5. Reconstruction of events
- 4.6. Aftermath
- 4.7. Acid storage tanks
- 4.8. Setting new standards
Chapter 5. Small Containers
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Battery containers
- 5.3. Problem bucket
- 5.4. Exploding batteries
- 5.5. Truck battery case failures
- 5.6. Miners' lamps
- 5.7. Design development
- 5.8. Conclusions
Chapter 6. Pipes and Fittings
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Fracture of PVC water pipe
- 6.3. PVC water supplies
- 6.4. Gas explosions
- 6.5. ABS pipes and fittings
- 6.6. Compressed gas explosion
- 6.7. Widespread pipe failures
- 6.8. Conclusions
Chapter 7. Polymer Seals and Sealants
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Brake failure
- 7.3. Challenger disaster
- 7.4. Serial failures at semi-conductor factory
- 7.5. Radiator washers
- 7.6. Failures in mastics
- 7.7. Conclusions
Chapter 8. Tools and Ladders
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Failure of polypropylene hobby knives
- 8.3. Failure of polystyrene hobby knives
- 8.4. Failed angle grinder
- 8.5. Security cap for gas cylinders
- 8.6. Failure of an ABS handle
- 8.7. Furniture failures
- 8.8. Failed swimming pool step
- 8.9. Failed fittings on ladders
- 8.10. Conclusions
Chapter 9. Transportation Failures
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Motorbike accident in France
- 9.3. Drive belt failure
- 9.4. Failure of tyres
- 9.5. Failed fuel pipes
- 9.6. Aircraft tractor hydraulic hose
- 9.7. Diesel fuel pipe problem
- 9.8. Conclusions
Chapter 10. Consumer Products
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Transformer plug failures
- 10.3. Busbar plugs
- 10.4. Residual current devices
- 10.5. Kettle switches
- 10.6. Luggage carrier
- 10.7. Bike carriers
- 10.8. Baby cot failure
- 10.9. Failed heat pad
- 10.10. Failed hot water bottle
- 10.11. Faulty steam cleaner
- 10.12. Conclusions
Chapter 11. Conclusions
- 11.1. Introduction: causes of product failure
- 11.2. Poor manufacture
- 11.3. Poor design
- 11.4. Poor materials and products
- 11.5. Environmental problems
- 11.6. Access to information
Description
Forensic Polymer Engineering: Why Polymer Products Fail in Service, Second Edition presents and explains the latest forensic engineering techniques used in the investigation of failed polymer materials that are illustrated with a very large number of detailed case studies which show the different types of failure and the forensic engineering techniques used in their investigation.
In this updated edition, new case studies have been added to include patent disputes and failed products such as spiral wound wall storage tanks, lithium battery explosions, water bottle failures, and breast implant failures (such as the PIP scandal). New images demonstrating failure have been included, and images from the previous edition are reproduced in color and enhanced with additional explanatory detail.
With a dedicated focus on polymeric materials, the book includes details on the experimental techniques that are used to characterize the materials, particularly in cases of failure. Finally, the book has information on the fabrication of polymer devices, as manufacturing flaws often play a role in failure.
Key Features
- Demonstrates the latest forensic engineering techniques used in the investigation of failed polymer components
- Presents detailed case studies that illustrate different types of failure in polymer components, fittings, and medical devices
- Examines the role of manufacturing in product failure with an overview of faults recognized in methods, design, and material selection
- Provides an integrated approach to polymer failures that covers everything from basic materials properties, through to the experimental techniques required to study them
Readership
Product and process engineers, managers, lawyers involved in product liability, IP actions. Failure investigators at independent testing and engineering firms. Company managers exposed to liability litigation. Academics researching/teaching in the area of product/materials failure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081007280
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081010556
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Rhys Lewis Author
Dr Peter Rhys Lewis is Senior Research Fellow in Forensic Engineering at the Open University, and formerly Reader in Forensic Engineering at the same institution. He lectures widely on railway disasters and his own cases to a variety of audiences, and has authored or co-authored 40 books. He is an active expert witness and has appeared in several different venues. Dr Lewis is a Chartered Engineer, a Fellow of the Institute of Mining Metallurgy and Materials, and a member of the Forensic Science Society. He continues to advise companies on product liability and product safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow in Forensic Engineering, Open University; Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Mining and Mineral Extraction, and member, Forensic Science Society