Forensic Nursing and Mental Disorder
1st Edition
Clinical Practice
Description
- Shows how many skills used in the forensic environment are applicable to other clinical situations Covers the whole spectrum of care including crisis intervention Emphasises a team approach - contributed by nurses, occupational therapists, social workers and psychiatrists
Table of Contents
Foreword by Rosemary V Cope; Introduction; Referral to admission; Assessment and clinical risk; Treatment approaches: Introduction to treatment approaches; Relatives and carers; Inter-professional working; Vocational rehabilitation; A psychoeducation model for schizophrenia; Therapeutic dilemmas in forensic practice; Dealing with hostility; Suicide/self harm; Legal aspects; Education and training; Diversion from custody; Aftercare; Future challenges; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 20th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750643092
About the Editor
Norman McClelland
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Nurse Director, Education & Practice Development, Tees and North East Yorkshire NHS Trust, Yorkshire, UK
Martin Humphreys
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychiatry, University of Birmingham; Honorary Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, Reaside Clinic, South Birmingham Mental Health NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK
Lorraine Conlon
Affiliations and Expertise
Postgraduate in Psychological Counselling, Head of Nursing, Reaside Clinic, South Birmingham Mental Health NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK
Tony Hillis
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Deputy Director of Nursing, Forensic Division West London Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK