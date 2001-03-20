Forensic Nursing and Mental Disorder - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750643092

Forensic Nursing and Mental Disorder

1st Edition

Clinical Practice

Editors: Norman McClelland Martin Humphreys Lorraine Conlon Tony Hillis
Paperback ISBN: 9780750643092
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th March 2001
Page Count: 160
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • Shows how many skills used in the forensic environment are applicable to other clinical situations Covers the whole spectrum of care including crisis intervention Emphasises a team approach - contributed by nurses, occupational therapists, social workers and psychiatrists

Table of Contents

Foreword by Rosemary V Cope; Introduction; Referral to admission; Assessment and clinical risk; Treatment approaches: Introduction to treatment approaches; Relatives and carers; Inter-professional working; Vocational rehabilitation; A psychoeducation model for schizophrenia; Therapeutic dilemmas in forensic practice; Dealing with hostility; Suicide/self harm; Legal aspects; Education and training; Diversion from custody; Aftercare; Future challenges; Index

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750643092

About the Editor

Norman McClelland

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Nurse Director, Education & Practice Development, Tees and North East Yorkshire NHS Trust, Yorkshire, UK

Martin Humphreys

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychiatry, University of Birmingham; Honorary Consultant Forensic Psychiatrist, Reaside Clinic, South Birmingham Mental Health NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK

Lorraine Conlon

Affiliations and Expertise

Postgraduate in Psychological Counselling, Head of Nursing, Reaside Clinic, South Birmingham Mental Health NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK

Tony Hillis

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Deputy Director of Nursing, Forensic Division West London Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.