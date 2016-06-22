Forensic Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to Forensic Medicine 1
2. Legal Procedure 3
3. Medical Ethics and Law 12
4. Identifi cation 26
5. Autopsy 47
6. Thanatology 58
7. Injuries 82
A. Classifi cation of Injuries and Mechanical Injuries 82
B. Regional and Transportation Injuries 94
C. Thermal Injuries 103
D. Firearm Injuries 115
8. Infanticide 126
9. Asphyxia 140
10. Forensic Psychiatry 160
11. Forensic Science Laboratory 168
12. Sexual Offences 175
13. Toxicology 186
A. General Principles of Toxicology 186
B. Corrosives 198
C. Inorganic Irritants 206
D. Organic Irritants 219
E. Cardiac Poisons 233
F. Deliriants Poisons 238
G. Inebriants Poisons 246
H. Insecticides 254
I. Asphyxiants 259
J. Drug Dependence and Abuse 264
K. Food Poisoning 268
L. Analgesics and Antipyretics 272
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 22nd June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131244241
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244234
About the Author
RAGHVENDRA BABU YP
Affiliations and Expertise
ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE MANGALORE INDIA