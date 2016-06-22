Forensic Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131244234, 9788131244241

Forensic Medicine: Prep Manual for Undergraduates

1st Edition

Authors: RAGHVENDRA BABU YP
eBook ISBN: 9788131244241
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244234
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd June 2016
Page Count: 298
Table of Contents

Introduction to Forensic Medicine 1

2. Legal Procedure 3

3. Medical Ethics and Law 12

4. Identifi cation 26

5. Autopsy 47

6. Thanatology 58

7. Injuries 82
A. Classifi cation of Injuries and Mechanical Injuries 82

B. Regional and Transportation Injuries 94

C. Thermal Injuries 103

D. Firearm Injuries 115

8. Infanticide 126

9. Asphyxia 140

10. Forensic Psychiatry 160

 

11. Forensic Science Laboratory 168

12. Sexual Offences 175

13. Toxicology 186
A. General Principles of Toxicology 186

B. Corrosives 198

C. Inorganic Irritants 206

D. Organic Irritants 219

E. Cardiac Poisons 233

F. Deliriants Poisons 238

G. Inebriants Poisons 246

H. Insecticides 254

I. Asphyxiants 259

J. Drug Dependence and Abuse 264

K. Food Poisoning 268

L. Analgesics and Antipyretics 272

About the Author

RAGHVENDRA BABU YP

Affiliations and Expertise

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE MANGALORE INDIA

