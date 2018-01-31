Forensic Medicine & Toxicology Practical Manual, 1st Edition
Description
This Practical manual is designed to address the need of the undergraduate medical students to help them to face the practical examination with ease. This prepares the students adequately in practical aspects.
Salient features:
- Contains both practical and viva sections
- Practical section contains exercises as well as Objective Structured Practical Examination questions
- Each practical is supported by specific objectives, inference and opinions
- Each practical is followed by practice exercise
- Helps the students to learn practicals by themselves
- Each practical contains a video link which students can download and get a classroom experience while preparing
- Viva section contains most frequently asked must know and nice to know questions during practical examinations
Table of Contents
Foreword....................................................................vii
Preface ......................................................................... ix
Acknowledgement..................................................... xi
Section A: Practicals
PART 1: Exercises
1. Age estimation from X-rays ..............................5
Procedure of Estimation of age by X-rays
Estimation of age by X-ray of shoulder joint
Estimation of age by X-ray of elbow joint
Estimation of age by X-ray of wrist joint
Estimation of age by X-ray of hip joint
Estimation of age by X-ray of knee joint
Estimation of age by X-ray of ankle joint
2. Sex determination by bones ..........................12
Determination of sex by skull bone
Determination of sex by mandible
Determination of sex by hip bone
Determination of sex by sacrum
Determination of sex by femur
Determination of sex by pelvis
3. Age estimation by dentition ..........................17
Estimation of age by dentition
(Orthopantomogram)
4. Medical certifi cates/documents/
intimation letters .............................................19
Procedure of issuing medical certifi cates
5. Medical certifi cation of cause of death
(MCCD) ...........................................................25
Procedure to be followed while issuing MCCD
6. Consent in medical practice .......................... 31
Procedure to be followed while obtaining
consent
7. Injury certifi cate ...............................................34
Procedure of issuing Injury certifi cate
8. Post-mortem summary ..................................39
How to analyse postmortem summary?
9. Examination of victim of sexual assault .......43
Procedure of examination of victim of sexual
assault
10. Examination of accused of sexual assault .... 51
Procedure of examination of accused of sexual
assault
11. Examination of a case of drunkenness .........57
Procedure of examination of drunkenness case
12. Viscera preservation and packing ..................63
Procedure of Viscera packing
PART 2: Spotters (OSPE)
13. Post-mortem instruments ..............................67
How to identify, infer and answer spotters
14. Weapon examination .....................................72
Procedure of weapon examination
Contents
Contents
15. Soft specimen examination ...........................79
Procedure of examination of soft specimens
16. Interpretation of photographs .......................88
How to interpret fi ndings in the given
photographs
17. Histopathology specimens ............................96
Interpretation of fi ndings in the photographs
18. Toxicological appliances ...............................100
Examination of toxicological appliances
19. Toxicological specimens ...............................102
Identifying, inferring and answering pertinent
questions of toxicological specimens
Section B: Viva
PART 1: Forensic Pathology
20. Medico-legal autopsy ....................................121
21. Thanatology .................................................. 128
22. Identifi cation ................................................ 135
23. Asphyxia .........................................................141
24. Infant deaths ................................................. 147
PART 2: Clinical Forensic Medicine
25. Mechanical injuries ...................................... 155
26. Regional injuries ........................................... 160
27. Firearm injuries............................................. 163
28. Road traffi c accidents and medico legal
importance of injuries ................................. 167
29. Thermal injuries ............................................171
30. Forensic psychiatry ....................................... 175
31. Sexual offences...............................................181
PART 3: Medical Ethics & Law
32. Legal procedure .............................................191
33. Medical ethics and professionalism .......... 195
PART 4: Toxicology
34. General principles of toxicology .................205
35. Corrosives and insecticides .......................... 210
36. Irritants ...........................................................214
37. CNS poisons ................................................. 223
38. Cardiac poisons ............................................ 234
39. Asphyxiants ................................................... 237
Index ....................................................................... 243
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2018
- Published:
- 31st January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131250471
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131250464