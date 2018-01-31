Forensic Medicine & Toxicology Practical Manual, 1st Edition

Foreword....................................................................vii

Preface ......................................................................... ix

Acknowledgement..................................................... xi

Section A: Practicals

PART 1: Exercises

1. Age estimation from X-rays ..............................5

Procedure of Estimation of age by X-rays

Estimation of age by X-ray of shoulder joint

Estimation of age by X-ray of elbow joint

Estimation of age by X-ray of wrist joint

Estimation of age by X-ray of hip joint

Estimation of age by X-ray of knee joint

Estimation of age by X-ray of ankle joint

2. Sex determination by bones ..........................12

Determination of sex by skull bone

Determination of sex by mandible

Determination of sex by hip bone

Determination of sex by sacrum

Determination of sex by femur

Determination of sex by pelvis

3. Age estimation by dentition ..........................17

Estimation of age by dentition

(Orthopantomogram)

4. Medical certifi cates/documents/

intimation letters .............................................19

Procedure of issuing medical certifi cates

5. Medical certifi cation of cause of death

(MCCD) ...........................................................25

Procedure to be followed while issuing MCCD

6. Consent in medical practice .......................... 31

Procedure to be followed while obtaining

consent

7. Injury certifi cate ...............................................34

Procedure of issuing Injury certifi cate

8. Post-mortem summary ..................................39

How to analyse postmortem summary?

9. Examination of victim of sexual assault .......43

Procedure of examination of victim of sexual

assault

10. Examination of accused of sexual assault .... 51

Procedure of examination of accused of sexual

assault

11. Examination of a case of drunkenness .........57

Procedure of examination of drunkenness case

12. Viscera preservation and packing ..................63

Procedure of Viscera packing

PART 2: Spotters (OSPE)

13. Post-mortem instruments ..............................67

How to identify, infer and answer spotters

14. Weapon examination .....................................72

Procedure of weapon examination





15. Soft specimen examination ...........................79

Procedure of examination of soft specimens

16. Interpretation of photographs .......................88

How to interpret fi ndings in the given

photographs

17. Histopathology specimens ............................96

Interpretation of fi ndings in the photographs

18. Toxicological appliances ...............................100

Examination of toxicological appliances

19. Toxicological specimens ...............................102

Identifying, inferring and answering pertinent

questions of toxicological specimens

Section B: Viva

PART 1: Forensic Pathology

20. Medico-legal autopsy ....................................121

21. Thanatology .................................................. 128

22. Identifi cation ................................................ 135

23. Asphyxia .........................................................141

24. Infant deaths ................................................. 147

PART 2: Clinical Forensic Medicine

25. Mechanical injuries ...................................... 155

26. Regional injuries ........................................... 160

27. Firearm injuries............................................. 163

28. Road traffi c accidents and medico legal

importance of injuries ................................. 167

29. Thermal injuries ............................................171

30. Forensic psychiatry ....................................... 175

31. Sexual offences...............................................181

PART 3: Medical Ethics & Law

32. Legal procedure .............................................191

33. Medical ethics and professionalism .......... 195

PART 4: Toxicology

34. General principles of toxicology .................205

35. Corrosives and insecticides .......................... 210

36. Irritants ...........................................................214

37. CNS poisons ................................................. 223

38. Cardiac poisons ............................................ 234

39. Asphyxiants ................................................... 237

Index ....................................................................... 243