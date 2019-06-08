Forensic Examination of Signatures
1st Edition
Description
Forensic Examination of Signatures explains the neuroscience and kinematics of signature production, giving specific details of research carried out on the topic. It provides practical details for forensic examiners to consider when examining signatures, especially now that we are in an era of increasing digital signatures. Written by a foremost forensic document examiner, this reference provides FDEs, the legal community, the judiciary, and the academic community with a comprehensive record of the state-of-the-art of signature examination and plans for addressing future research into improving the reliability of FDEs.
Key Features
- Devoted solely to signature examination
- Includes examination methods and the latest approaches to report conclusions and testimony
- Written by an internationally recognized forensic document examiner
Readership
Forensic document examiners both in North America and internationally, attorneys and judges. Law school libraries, students and academicians in forensic science programs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction-The History of Signature Use
2. Concept of Signatures as a Motor Program
3. Signature Styles
4. Complexity Theory
5. Genuine, Disguised, and Simulated Signatures
6. Examinations of Copies; Inference from Static Signatures
7. Effects of Writing Instruments and Writing Substrate
8. Effects of Age, Illness, and Impairment
9. Modular Method of Signature Examination
10. Validation and Reliability
11. Minimizing Bias
12. Conclusions; Testimony
13. Famous Signature Cases
14. Introduction to Digital Signatures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130308
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128130292
About the Author
Linton Mohammed
Dr. Linton Mohammed has been in the field of Forensic Document Examination for more than 30 years. His Ph.D. thesis was entitled “Elucidating spatial and dynamic features to discriminate between signature disguise and signature forgery behavior.” He has testified as an expert witness more than 150 times in the US, England, and the Caribbean. He is the co-author of “The Neuroscience of Handwriting: Applications for Forensic Document Examination”, and has published several papers in peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Mohammed has conducted or co-presented workshops on signature and document examination in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Latvia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Turkey, and the United States. He has given numerous presentations at scientific conferences His work has been recognized by his peers. In 2019, he received the Ordway Hilton Award from the Questioned Documents Section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences “In recognition of Outstanding Contributions to Forensic Document Examination”, and in 2012, he was given the New Horizon Award “In Recognition of Exceptional Contributions in Scientific Research for the Advancement of Forensic Document Examination” by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners, Inc. Dr. Mohammed is certified by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners, Inc and holds a Diploma in Document Examination from the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences. He is a member and Past-President of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners, Inc, a Fellow of the Questioned Documents Section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and served as the Chair of the Section from 2016-2018. He is also a member of the Canadian Society of Forensic Science and the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences. He serves on the Editorial Review Boards of the Journal of Forensic Sciences and Journal of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners, and is a guest reviewer for several other journals. Dr. Mohammed is in private practice in Burlingame, CA (San Francisco Bay Area). Cases are submitted to him from across the United States and internationally. More information can be found at www.qdexams.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Document Examiner, Forensic Science Consultants, Inc., Burlingame, CA, USA