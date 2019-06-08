Forensic Examination of Signatures

Dr. Linton Mohammed has been in the field of Forensic Document Examination for more than 30 years. His Ph.D. thesis was entitled “Elucidating spatial and dynamic features to discriminate between signature disguise and signature forgery behavior.” He has testified as an expert witness more than 150 times in the US, England, and the Caribbean. He is the co-author of “The Neuroscience of Handwriting: Applications for Forensic Document Examination”, and has published several papers in peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Mohammed has conducted or co-presented workshops on signature and document examination in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Latvia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Turkey, and the United States. He has given numerous presentations at scientific conferences His work has been recognized by his peers. In 2019, he received the Ordway Hilton Award from the Questioned Documents Section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences “In recognition of Outstanding Contributions to Forensic Document Examination”, and in 2012, he was given the New Horizon Award “In Recognition of Exceptional Contributions in Scientific Research for the Advancement of Forensic Document Examination” by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners, Inc. Dr. Mohammed is certified by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners, Inc and holds a Diploma in Document Examination from the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences. He is a member and Past-President of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners, Inc, a Fellow of the Questioned Documents Section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and served as the Chair of the Section from 2016-2018. He is also a member of the Canadian Society of Forensic Science and the Chartered Society of Forensic Sciences. He serves on the Editorial Review Boards of the Journal of Forensic Sciences and Journal of the American Society of Questioned Document Examiners, and is a guest reviewer for several other journals. Dr. Mohammed is in private practice in Burlingame, CA (San Francisco Bay Area). Cases are submitted to him from across the United States and internationally. More information can be found at www.qdexams.com.