Forensic DNA Typing
2nd Edition
Biology, Technology, and Genetics of STR Markers
Description
Forensic DNA Typing, Second Edition, is the only book available that specifically covers detailed information on mitochondrial DNA and the Y chromosome. It examines the science of current forensic DNA typing methods by focusing on the biology, technology, and genetic interpretation of short tandem repeat (STR) markers, which encompass the most common forensic DNA analysis methods used today.
The book covers topics from introductory level right up to cutting edge research. High-profile cases are addressed throughout the text, near the sections dealing with the science or issues behind these cases. Ten new chapters have been added to accommodate the explosion of new information since the turn of the century. These additional chapters cover statistical genetic analysis of DNA data, an emerging field of interest to DNA research. Several chapters on statistical analysis of short tandem repeat (STR) typing data have been contributed by Dr. George Carmody, a well-respected professor in forensic genetics. Specific examples make the concepts of population genetics more understandable.
This book will be of interest to researchers and practitioners in forensic DNA analysis, forensic scientists, population geneticists, military and private and public forensic laboratories (for identifying individuals through remains), and students of forensic science.
Key Features
The only book available that specifically covers detailed information on mitochondrial DNA and the Y chromosome Chapters cover the topic from introductory level right up to "cutting edge" research High-profile cases are addressed throughout the book, near the sections dealing with the science or issues behind these cases NEW TO THIS EDITION: D.N.A. Boxes--boxed "Data, Notes & Applications" sections throughout the book offer higher levels of detail on specific questions
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in forensic DNA analysis, forensic scientists, population geneticists, military and private and public forensic laboratories (for identifying individuals through remains), and students of forensic science. Law enforcement, legal professionals, government/legal policy makers.
Table of Contents
Ch. 1: Overview & History of DNA Typing Ch. 2: DNA Biology Review Ch. 3: Sample Collection, DNA Extraction, and DNA Quantitation Ch. 4: The Polymerase Chain Reaction (DNA Amplification) Ch. 5: Commonly Used Short Tandem Repeat Markers and Commercial Kits Ch. 6: Biology of STRs Ch. 7: Forensic Issues Ch. 8: Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms & Other Bi-allelic Markers Ch. 9: Y-Chromosome DNA Testing Ch. 10: Mitochondrial DNA Analysis Ch. 11: Non-Human DNA and Microbial Forensics Ch. 12: DNA Separation Methods Ch. 13: DNA Detection Methods Ch. 14: Instrumentation for STR Typing Ch. 15: STR Genotyping Issues Ch. 16: Laboratory Validation Ch. 17: New Technologies, Automation, and Expert Systems Ch. 18: CODIS and DNA Databases Ch. 19: Basic Genetic Principles, Statistics, & Probability Ch. 20: STR Population Database Analyses Ch. 21: Profile Frequency Estimates, Likelihood Ratios & Source Attribution Ch. 22: Approaches to Statistical Analysis of Mixtures and Degraded DNA Ch. 23: Kinship and Parentage Testing Ch. 24: Mass Disaster DNA Victim Identification
App I: Reported STR Alleles App II: Population Data-STR Allele Frequencies App. III: Suppliers of DNA Analysis Supplies App. IV: DAB QA Standards App. V: DAB Recommendations on Statistics App. VI: NRC II Recommendations App. VII: Example DNA Cases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 8th February 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470610
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300204
About the Author
John Butler
John M. Butler is a NIST Fellow and Special Assistant to the Director for Forensic Science, Office of Special Programs, at the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Dr. Butler earned his PhD from the University of Virginia while doing DNA research in the FBI Laboratory's Forensic Science Research Unit. He has won numerous scientific awards, including being named Science Watch’s #1 world-wide high-impact author in legal medicine and forensic science over the last decade (July 2011). He has over 150 publications in this field and is a frequent presenter on the topic of DNA typing, and has authored four other DNA Typing books including Advanced Topics in Forensic DNA Typing: Methodology. For a detailed CV, visit http://www.cstl.nist.gov/strbase/butler.htm.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA
Reviews
“When they write the history of forensic science for our times, Forensic DNA Typing will be cited as the classic text on the subject. John Butler’s organizational and communication skills have created a book unsurpassed in its abilities to guide a reader through the principles and practices of this complex but critical subject. This book is must reading for forensic educators and their students, and requires a prominent place on the shelf of every forensic and legal practitioner.”—Richard Saferstein, Ph.D., Author and Forensic Science Consultant “The much-anticipated second edition of Dr. John Butler's Forensic DNA Typing provides an enormous amount of new and valuable information about DNA typing and the issues associated with this technology. It is a ‘must read’ for scientists, lawyers, academics, students, police officers or anyone who wants to understand modern DNA testing and the ways in which it has transformed criminal justice systems in the United States and around the world.”—Stephen Hogan, Esq., Instructor, Forensic Biology, SUNY-Albany; Faculty Member, DNA Forensics Program, American Prosecutors Research Institute ...it will be clear that the book is an exceptionally comprehensive reference, touching on every relevant aspect of current forensic DNA typing practice. Apart from coverage, the book is well edited, attractively laid out, and makes productive use of its four-color format. Abundant figures and tables help explain and enumerate basic concepts as needed. A feature that is found in several parts of the book that I found particularly appealing is the detailed sourcing of information. This is a very good book, and will serve many practitioners and students of forensic DNA typing as a single source reference. It could also serve as a text for a one semester graduate level course in forensic DNA typing and technology. It is hard to think of a topic in forensic DNA typing that is not treated in the book. Accordingly, it will be a sort of standard reference book in the area. If there are plans to keep the book up to date every few years, it has the potential to become the standard reference, perhaps something akin to Clarke in drugs and toxicology. A final point is that the book is a phenomenal bargain in this day and age at around $80 a copy. There are probably minor things about which one could quibble, but it doesn’t seem productive to do so when the overall product is so good. - Journal of Forensic Sciences “Students, lecturers and laboratory workers will all welcome this new edition. At 660 pages it is double the size of the former edition and clearly contains a great deal of new material as well as having been re-arranged. Dr. Butler’s book goes far beyond dealing just with high profile cases and mass disasters. He has taken the opportunity in the expanded volume to explain all aspects of DNA typing in greater detail and has produced a volume which is not only informative but high readable. It is as much a book to be enjoyed by the scientist as one to educate and inform. This is a volume which contains something of value to all forensic scientists. It does not talk down to the reader but serves as a balanced guide through the rapidly developing field of DNA studies. It is a book that should be purchased rather than borrowed or just referred to as it is an outstanding guide to the subject. – Journal of Clinical Forensic Medicine