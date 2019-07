Forensic Dental Evidence

ContributorsPhoto CreditsForewordPreface to Second EditionPreface to First EditionAcknowledgmentsIntroduction1. Historical Dental InvestigationsOverviewThe Forensic Examination of HerakleidesThe Aging of HerakleidesThe Odontological Identification of Adolf Hitler, Using Cinematographic DocumentsIntroductionA Short Biography of Adolf HitlerHitler's DeathRemains and X-RaysHigh and Moderate Degrees of ConcordanceConclusionsDental Forensic Identifications: The Beginnings to the Nineteenth CenturyHesi-Ré: The First DentistLollia Paulina: The First Record of Forensic Dental IdentificationDr. Joseph Warren: The First Forensic Dental Identification in the United StatesEdinburgh 1814: The First Use of Dental Evidence in a Court CaseTooth Eruption Patterns as an Age DeterminantParkman/Webster Murder Trial, Boston 1850: The First Court Case Largely Built on Dental EvidenceJohn Wilkes Booth: Identification of the Infamous AssassinThe “Bazar de la Charité” Disaster Results in the World’s First Forensic Odontology Text2. Dental DetectivesWho Is a Qualified Forensic Dentist? Advice: Use the BestWhat Dentists DoWhat to Do When “a Skull with Some Teeth” Has Been DiscoveredThe Use of Teeth by Forensic ScienceFactors that Change the Appearance of Teeth Over a LifetimeThe Language of Dental IdentificationTooth Names and Quantity of Teeth in Adults and ChildrenHuman Tooth MorphologyThe Dental Investigator's Role in Forensic Case WorkCollecting and Preserving Useful EvidenceScientific Dental InvestigationsThe Most Famous Bitemark Case of the 20th CenturyWoman’s Identity Confirmed by a Missing Tooth3. The Next Level in Victim Identification: Materials Properties as an Aid in Victim IdentificationIntroductionModern Challenges, Radiography, and FluorescenceSEM and SLICEXRFIncinerated RemainsCollection and Analysis4. Forensic Dentistry Investigation ProtocolsDental UniquenessDental AutopsyTerminology for Body Identification (from the ABFO Guidelines, www.abfo.org 5. Recognition, Documentation, Evidence Collection, and Interpretation of Bitemark EvidenceThe History of Bitemarks in the New WorldSequence of Events in a Bitemark InvestigationRecognitionPreliminary Bitemark ExaminationSkin Distortions Affecting Biter IdentificationFeatures Indicative of Bite Marks in SkinLocations of Bitemarks on HumansVariable Appearance of BitemarksEvidence Collection for BitemarksPhotographyImpressions of a BitemarkWhat the Dentist Does NextObjects Bitten: How Certain Is the Dentist About the Biter?What the Dentist Looks for in the Suspect's MouthEvidence Collection ProtocolsRecovery of Bitemark Evidence from the VictimPhotographs of Potential Bitemark EvidenceRecording the Topography of a BitemarkDocumentation of Bite Mark EvidenceLive Victim TestimonyRecovery of Bitemark Evidence from a Live PersonLaboratory Analysis of Bitemark EvidenceEvidence Collection from a SuspectDental and dna Evidence Collection from a SuspectComparison of Injury and Suspect Dental ExemplarsSummary6. Bitemarks in England and WalesIntroductionThe Process: Identifying a Bitemark and Collecting EvidenceThe Process: Evidence Collection from the Bite Suspect(s)The Process: ComparisonThe Process: Report and TrialSummary7. Legal Issues Concerning Bitemark Evidence in the United StatesLegal Factors of Evidence Collection and Its Use in CourtThe Fourth Amendment: Arrest Search and SeizureAdmissibility of Expert Evidence Based on Relevance and Scientific ReliabilityNational Academy of Sciences (NAS) 2009 Review of Bitemark EvidenceReport Concerns About Certain Forensic DisciplinesReport Concerns About Bitemark AnalysisTypes of Dental Testimony by DentistsUse of Bitemark Evidence in Jurisdictions Using the Frye Standard for AdmissibilityUse of Bitemark Testimony Under the Federal Rules of EvidenceTypical Questions Law Enforcement Asks Regarding Dental EvidenceThe Scientific Limitations of Bitemark TestimonyBitemark GuidelinesScientific Literature on Bitemark IdentificationThe Accuracy of Skin as a Substrate for BitemarksUniqueness of the Human DentitionFuture Improvements to Bitemark IdentificationWrongful Convictions and Erroneous Bitemark OpinionsThe Innocence Project/NetworkErroneous Bitemark Opinions that Were Overturned by DNA8. DNA for First Responders: Recognizing, Collecting, and Analyzing Biological Evidence Related to DentistryWhy DNA?DNA Applications in Forensic DentistrySample Collection TechniquesBehind the Laboratory DoorInterpreting DNA Evidence9. Missing and Unidentified Persons: The National Crime Information Center Dental EnhancementsThe Function of the Dental EnhancementsHistory and Development of the Dental Functions in NCICCollection of Dental InformationThe NCIC Missing and Unidentified Persons File Data Collection Entry GuidesThe National Dental Image/Information RepositoryComparison LogicThe NCIC Dental Crossmatch Report ($.M)NCIC Offline SearchNCIC Records Entered Prior to April 4, 2004Juvenile Runaway IssuesCanadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) Conversion IssueWanted Persons IssuesOther Missing and Unidentified Persons ResourcesConclusion10. The Disaster Victim Identification System: Its General Structure and the Swiss InvolvementIntroductionInterpol and DVIThe Disaster Victim Identification GuideThe Swiss DVI OrganizationDisastersThe Swiss DVI Team in Thailand after the TsunamiThe Back-Office in Berne, SwitzerlandConclusions11. Recognizing, Documenting, and Analyzing Physical Evidence in Abuse CasesChild MaltreatmentAbuse During PregnancyPhysical Injuries During Dating RelationshipSpouse Abuse (Intimate Partner Violence)Elder Abuse and NeglectTechniques for Recording Evidence of Traumatic InjuriesConclusion12. Managing a Mass Fatality IncidentIntroductionDental ResponseTemporary MorguesProcessing Human RemainsIdentification MethodsChallenges in Mass Disaster ManagementFamily Assistance CenterMental Health CounselingAftermath of a Commercial Airline AccidentMFI Recommendations for Medical Examiners’ NeedsInternational DVI Teams Cooperating During an Event13. Identifying Victims of 9/11 At the Office of Chief Medical Examine City of New York14. Australasian and Multinational Disaster Victim IdentificationOverviewLocal IncidentsRegional AssistanceMultinational DisastersSimplifying DeploymentsConclusion15. Photography and Forensic Dental EvidencePhotographic DutiesStandard Photographic ProtocolsConclusion16. The Use of Digital Imaging in Human Identification and Crime Scene AnalysisMeasuring the Physical Characteristics of Two- and Three-Dimensional EvidenceBitemarksDigital Comparison of Bitemark EvidenceDental Identification: The Uses of Digital ImagingIndex