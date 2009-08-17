Forensic Criminology
1st Edition
Description
Forensic Criminology gives students of criminology and criminal justice an introduction to the forensic realm and the applied forensic issues they will face when working cases within the justice system. It effectively bridges the theoretical world of social criminology with the applied world of the criminal justice system.
While most of the competing textbooks on criminology adequately address the application and the social theory to the criminal justice system, the vast majority do not include casework or real-world issues that criminologists face. This book focuses on navigating casework in forensic contexts by case-working criminologists, rather than broad social theory. It also allows criminology/criminal justice instructors outside of the forensic sciences the ability to develop and instruct a core course that might otherwise be considered beyond their expertise, or in conflict with forensic courses taught in chemistry, biology, or medical programs at their institutions because of its focus on criminology and criminal justice careers.
With its practical approach, this textbook is well-suited for forensic criminology subjects being taught and developed in law, criminology, and criminal justice programs around the world.
Key Features
- Approaches the study of criminology from an applied standpoint, moving away from the purely theoretical
- Contains relevant and contemporary case examples to demonstrate the application of forensic criminology
- Provides an integrated philosophy with respect to criminology, forensic casework, criminal investigations, and the law
- Useful for students and professionals in the area of criminology, criminal justice, criminal investigation, forensic science, and the law
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in forensic criminology in both sociology and criminal justice departments. Practicing forensic professionals.
Table of Contents
Foreword by Daniel Kennedy, PhD
Preface by Brent E. Turvey, MS and Wayne Petherick, PhD
Part I – Forensic Criminology, the Forensic Criminologist, and the Law
Chapter 1: An Introduction to Forensic Criminology - Brent E. Turvey and Wayne A. Petherick
Chapter 2: Anatomy of the Courtroom: A Legal Perspective - Ben Ihle
Chapter 3: Cognitive Ethos of the Forensic Examiner - Brent E. Turvey and Wayne A. Petherick
Part II – Forensic Examinations
Chapter 4: Forensic Criminological Assessments - Wayne A. Petherick and Brent E. Turvey
Chapter 5: Criminal Profiling - Wayne A. Petherick and Claire E. Ferguson
Chapter 6: Forensic Victimology - Claire E. Ferguson, Wayne A. Petherick and Brent E. Turvey
Chapter 7: Premises Liability - Wayne A. Petherick and Brent E. Turvey
Chapter 8: Forensic Criminology in Correctional Settings - Brent E. Turvey and Angela N. Torres
Chapter 9: Miscarriages of Justice: Causes and Suggested Reforms - Craig M. Cooley
Part III – Working with Investigators and Forensic Specialists
Chapter 10: Law Enforcement Investigations: Essential Considerations - Stan Crowder
Chapter 11: The Criminal Investigator - Terry Goldsworthy
Chapter 12: Criminal Defense Investigations - Ronald J. Miller
Chapter 13: Forensic Scientists - Brent E. Turvey
Chapter 14: Understanding the Role of Forensic DNA: A Primer for Criminologists - Carole McCartney
Chapter 15: Forensic Mental Health Experts - Michael McGrath and Angela N. Torres
Part IV – Forensic Criminology in Practice
Chapter 16: Writing Forensic Reports - Wayne A. Petherick and Brent E. Turvey
Chapter 17: The Nature and Role of Expert Forensic Testimony - David Field
Chapter 18: Ethics for the Forensic Criminologist - Wayne A. Petherick and Claire E. Ferguson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 17th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785732
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750716
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301171
About the Editor
Wayne Petherick
Wayne Petherick is Associate Professor of Criminology at Bond University in Australia. Wayne’s areas of interest include forensic criminology, forensic victimology, criminal motivations, criminal profiling, and applied crime analysis. He has worked on risk and threat cases, a mass homicide, stalking, rape, and a variety of civil suits involving premises liability and crime prevention. He has presented to audiences in Australia and abroad, and has published in a variety of areas including social science and legal works in the areas of criminal profiling, expert evidence, stalking, serial crimes, criminal motivations, and victimology. Wayne is co-editor of Forensic Criminology, and editor of Profiling and Serial Crime: Theoretical and Practical Issues, now in its third edition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Criminology, Faculty of Society and Design, Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK; USA Director, The Institute of Forensic Investigation & Criminal Profiling, Aguascalientes, MX
Claire Ferguson
Claire Ferguson holds her Bachelor of Arts degree in Honours Psychology from the University of Western Ontario in Canada and a Masters of Criminology from Bond University in Australia. She is currently a Doctoral Candidate in the Criminology Department at Bond University where she is studying staged crime scenes. Claire worked for St. Leonard's Society in 2006, writing a narrative to be used for training purposes about homicide cases. In 2007, she undertook an internship with Queensland Fire and Rescue in the Fire Investigation Unit. She completed a crime scene analysis internship with Forensic Solutions in 2008. Claire also works at Bond University as an adjunct teaching fellow in the Criminology Department. Claire can be contacted via email at: clfergus@staff.bond.edu.au.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bond University, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia