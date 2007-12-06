Forensic Art Essentials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123708984, 9780080559292

Forensic Art Essentials

1st Edition

A Manual for Law Enforcement Artists

Authors: Lois Gibson
eBook ISBN: 9780080559292
Paperback ISBN: 9780123708984
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th December 2007
Page Count: 432
Description

Forensic Art Essentials teaches artists to extract information from a witness or victim about a face they have seen, and produce an image good enough to lead detectives to the criminal being described.

After reading this book, anyone with adequate drawing skills will be able to learn the tools necessary to develop his or her skills as a forensic artist. Instruction focuses on an explanation of techniques for various scenarios and includes the use of case studies of special situations and how they should be handled. The book covers skull reconstructions of unidentified murder victims and age progressions to aid in the apprehension of known fugitives. It also provides step-by-step illustrations of how to reconstruct a face from a skull, and offers solutions to a multitude of common problems that occur in the field.

With 500 full-color illustrations, this book is an essential tool for any forensic artist.

Key Features

  • Provides insight as to the best way to responsibly interview and extract information from eye-witnesses and victims to develop accurate composite sketches
  • 500 illustrations, many full color, show examples of various challenges in developing sketches and reconstructing from skulls
  • Serves as a guide for forensic art professionals as well as a call to law enforcement agencies to expand the use of this valuable forensic tool

Readership

Law enforcement personnel, criminal investigators, forensic artists, general forensic community, IAI membership.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER ONE: THE MOST UNIQUE ART DISCIPLINE

CHAPTER TWO: DRAWING IN FORENSIC ART

CHAPTER THREE: PULLING FACES FROM WITNESS MEMORY

CHAPTER FOUR: SPECIAL REFINEMNTS TO THE INTERVIEW

CHAPTER FIVE: RACES, EXPRESSIONS, TEETH, WOMEN, VEHICLES, TATTOOS AND JEWELRY

CHAPTER SIX: AGE PROGRESSION AND POST MORTEM

CHAPTER SEVEN: FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION FROM SKELETAL REMAINS

CHAPTER EIGHT: THREE-DIMENSIONAL FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION OF SKELETAL REMAINS

CHAPTER NINE: IMPLEMENTATIONS AND CONCLUSIONS

About the Author

Lois Gibson

Affiliations and Expertise

Forensic Artist - Houston Police Department, TX, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

