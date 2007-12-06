Forensic Art Essentials
1st Edition
A Manual for Law Enforcement Artists
Description
Forensic Art Essentials teaches artists to extract information from a witness or victim about a face they have seen, and produce an image good enough to lead detectives to the criminal being described.
After reading this book, anyone with adequate drawing skills will be able to learn the tools necessary to develop his or her skills as a forensic artist. Instruction focuses on an explanation of techniques for various scenarios and includes the use of case studies of special situations and how they should be handled. The book covers skull reconstructions of unidentified murder victims and age progressions to aid in the apprehension of known fugitives. It also provides step-by-step illustrations of how to reconstruct a face from a skull, and offers solutions to a multitude of common problems that occur in the field.
With 500 full-color illustrations, this book is an essential tool for any forensic artist.
Key Features
- Provides insight as to the best way to responsibly interview and extract information from eye-witnesses and victims to develop accurate composite sketches
- 500 illustrations, many full color, show examples of various challenges in developing sketches and reconstructing from skulls
- Serves as a guide for forensic art professionals as well as a call to law enforcement agencies to expand the use of this valuable forensic tool
Readership
Law enforcement personnel, criminal investigators, forensic artists, general forensic community, IAI membership.
Table of Contents
CHAPTER ONE: THE MOST UNIQUE ART DISCIPLINE
CHAPTER TWO: DRAWING IN FORENSIC ART
CHAPTER THREE: PULLING FACES FROM WITNESS MEMORY
CHAPTER FOUR: SPECIAL REFINEMNTS TO THE INTERVIEW
CHAPTER FIVE: RACES, EXPRESSIONS, TEETH, WOMEN, VEHICLES, TATTOOS AND JEWELRY
CHAPTER SIX: AGE PROGRESSION AND POST MORTEM
CHAPTER SEVEN: FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION FROM SKELETAL REMAINS
CHAPTER EIGHT: THREE-DIMENSIONAL FACIAL RECONSTRUCTION OF SKELETAL REMAINS
CHAPTER NINE: IMPLEMENTATIONS AND CONCLUSIONS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 6th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559292
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123708984
About the Author
Lois Gibson
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Artist - Houston Police Department, TX, U.S.A.