Forensic Anthropology
2nd Edition
Current Methods and Practice
Description
Forensic Anthropology: Current Methods and Practice, Second Edition, approaches forensic anthropology through an innovative style using current practices and real case studies drawn from the varied experiences, backgrounds and practices of working forensic anthropologists. The book guides the reader through all aspects of human remains recovery and forensic anthropological analysis, presenting principles at a level that is appropriate for those new to the field and incorporating evolutionary, biomechanical and other theoretical foundations for the features and phenomena encountered in forensic anthropological casework.
Attention is focused primarily on the most recent and scientifically valid applications commonly employed by working forensic anthropologists. Readers will learn about innovative techniques and the necessary background needed to work in the field. Instructors and students will find the book to be a comprehensive, practical and relevant source on the modern discipline of forensic anthropology.
Key Features
- Focuses on modern methods, recent advances in research and technology, and current challenges in the science of forensic anthropology
- Addresses issues of international relevance, such as the role of forensic anthropology in mass disaster response and human rights investigations<
- Includes chapter summaries, topic-oriented case studies, keywords and reflective questions to increase active student learning
Readership
Introductory and/or upper level courses in forensic anthropology. Reference for other courses involving human identification, skeletal biology or human osteology; practical guide for beginning practitioners
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Human Osteology and Odontology
3. Skeletal Examination and Documentation Methods
4. Medicolegal Significance
5. Forensic Taphonomy
6. Forensic Archaeology and Scene Processing Methods
7. Processing and Preparing Remains
8. Sex Estimation
9. Ancestry Estimation
10. Age Estimation
11. Stature Estimation
12. Individual Skeletal Variation
13. Analysis of Skeletal Trauma
14. Personal Identification
15. Other Issues in Forensic Anthropology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 9th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128157343
About the Author
Angi Christensen
Angi M. Christensen, PhD, D-ABFA
Angi M. Christensen is a Forensic Anthropologist with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. Her primary responsibilities include conducting forensic anthropological casework and providing training for FBI agents and other law enforcement personnel, and she facilitated the development of the FBI’s Forensic Anthropology Program. She is also an Adjunct Professor in the Forensic Science Program at George Mason University.
Angi received her BA in Anthropology at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA (1997), and her MA and PhD in Anthropology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN (2000 and 2003). Her research interests include methods of personal identification, trauma analysis, elemental analysis, and underwater taphonomy. She has published articles in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, Forensic Science International, the Journal of Anatomy, and Forensic Science Communications.
Angi is a board certified Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology, a Fellow in the Physical Anthropology Section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Scientific Working Group for Forensic Anthropology.
Affiliations and Expertise
FBI Laboratory, Quantico, VA, USA
Nicholas Passalacqua
Dr. Passalacqua is an Assistant Professor and the Forensic Anthropology Program Coordinator at Western Carolina University. Prior to arriving at WCU Dr. Passalacqua worked as a deploying forensic anthropologist with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency - Laboratory. Nicholas received his Ph.D. in Anthropology from Michigan State in 2012; and was certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology in 2016. Dr. Passalacqua is a co-founder and editor of the journal Forensic Anthropology. His research interests include age at death estimation, skeletal trauma analysis, and ethics. Dr. Passalacqua is a co-author of the award-winning textbook: Forensic Anthropology: Current Methods and Practice, and has numerous publications in such journals as: The Journal of Forensic Sciences, The International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, and The American Journal of Physical Anthropology, as well as chapters in such books as: Skeletal trauma analysis: Case studies in context, The analysis of burned human remains, Age estimation of the human skeleton, and A companion to forensic anthropology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and the Forensic Anthropology Program Coordinator, Western Carolina University, USA
Eric Bartelink
Eric J. Bartelink is an Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology and Director of the Human Identification Laboratory at California State University, Chico. He received his B.S. in Anthropology at Central Michigan University (1995), his M.A. in Anthropology at California State University, Chico (2001), and his Ph.D. in Anthropology at Texas A&M University (2006). He became the 89th Diplomate of the American Board of Forensic Anthropology in 2012. Eric’s interests are in forensic anthropology and bioarchaeology, and he has conducted research focused on skeletal trauma, taphonomy, paleopathology, and stable isotope analysis. He has conducted an extensive research program focused on central California bioarchaeology, and also conducted work in American Samoa. In 2000, he assisted with the excavation of mass graves in Bosnia-Herzegovina through the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, and also assisted in the identification of victims from the World Trade Center 9/11 disaster in 2002 and 2003. He has published articles in Journal of Forensic Sciences, American Journal of Physical Anthropology, Journal of Archaeological Sciences, International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Journal of Archaeological Method and Theory, Archaeometry, and California Archaeology.
Eric teaches courses in introductory physical anthropology, human osteology, forensic anthropology, bioarchaeology, forensic science, and statistics. He is Fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and a member of the American Association of Physical Anthropologists, Society of American Archaeology, Paleopathology Association, and the Society for California Archaeology. He is current board member of the Scientific Working Group for Forensic Anthropology and the American Board of Forensic Anthropology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anthropology, California State University-Chico, USA