Foreign Exchange Options
2nd Edition
An International Guide to Currency Options, Trading and Practice
Description
Since the first edition of Foreign Exchange Options in 1993, trading in foreign exchange options has undergone rapid expansion and now accounts for a daily turnover of some $100 billion world-wide. This revised and expanded second edition takes into account recent changes in both market practice and regulatory requirements and contains many new explanatory diagrams and practical examples.
As with the first edition, the emphasis is on practicality, taking the reader through the basics, clarifying jargon when and where appropriate. This book will be invaluable for accountants, auditors, experienced practitioners and those entering the world of currency options for the first time.
Key Features
- The benefits of using options to hedge foreign exchange risk
- Detailed examination of both the OTC market and the main exchange listing
- Specific coverage of pricing, trading risk and market practice
Readership
Accountants, auditors, experienced practitioners, and those entering the world of currency options for the first time
Table of Contents
The basics; The marketplace; Option characteristics; Put-call parity; Option combinations; Option pricing; Option trading risk; Hedging and trading a portfolio of options; Hedging and trading a portfolio of options; OTC market practice; Management control of active portfolio; Regulatory controls; Terms and conditions covering foreign exchange options; Counterparty credit risk; Exotic options and the future.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 29th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699017
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855732537
About the Author
Alan Hicks
Alan Hicks began his banking career with Royal Bank of Canada with subsequent moves to Fidelity Bank, Chase Manhattan and Standard Chartered Bank. In 1996, Alan formed his own company – Options Training and Consulting Limited – offering advice, training, education and support in all aspects of options. Also in 1996, Alan entered into an alliance with Inventure Ltd and conducts all UK training and consulting business under the Inventure Ltd name.
Affiliations and Expertise
Inventure Ltd