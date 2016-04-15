Foreign Direct Investment in Brazil
1st Edition
Post-Crisis Economic Development in Emerging Markets
Description
Foreign Direct Investment in Brazil: Post-Crisis Economic Development in Emerging Markets explores both the inward and outward ways foreign direct investment (FDI) can help Brazil sustain economic growth and development in the sometimes hostile post-global crisis era. Inward and outward FDI have major roles to play in reviving Brazil’s growth momentum and the country’s transition to a new growth paradigm less dependent on commodity exports. The book provides a comprehensive discussion on the analytical framework of FDI and the policy environment influencing the patterns and development of FDI in Brazil. It compares Brazil to other developing countries, but its focus rests on how, and to what extent, the global crisis is shaping the Brazilian institutional environment and its implications for FDI.
Key Features
- Covers an important contemporary development issue focusing on the experience of one of the fastest growing and largest emerging economies in the world
- Presents econometric findings using data at different levels of aggregation
- Provides an in-depth study on the determinants of FDI and their relations to institutions
- Explores both the inward and outward ways foreign direct investment (FDI) can help Brazil sustain economic growth and development in the sometimes hostile post-global crisis era
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates and graduate students worldwide working in comparative economic systems, emerging economies, trade, and debt problems.
Table of Contents
- Evolution and Patterns of World FDI: Stylized Facts
2. Determinants of FDI
3. General FDI Framework in Brazil
4. Determinants of Inward FDI in Brazil
5. Outward FDI from Brazil
6. Inward and Outward FDI and Economic Development
7. Conclusions and Implications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 15th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020968
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020678
About the Author
Mohamed Amal
Mohamed Amal is Associate Professor of International Economics and Business at the Regional University of Blumenau/ Brazil in the undergraduate and graduate programs. He received his Ph.D. in Economic Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina/Brazil and has served as a professor at Halmstad University in Sweden. Currently is Research Scholar at the Columbia Center on Sustainable Invetsment/ University of Columba/ New York. Among other postings he has held a research internship at the University of Bonn while working on issues of globalization, FDI and Institutions and regional integration.
Affiliations and Expertise
FURB (Regional University of Blumenau), Brazil
Reviews
"Despite its current problems, Brazil remains one of the most promising emerging markets in the medium to
long term. This book provides an in-depth, crystal-clear analysis of the challenges and prospects of Brazil's inward and
outward FDI in the post-global financial crisis (GFC) period." --Donghyun Park, Principal Economist, Asian Development Bank, Philippines
"All too long, ignorance of the 'not-so-easy-quantifiable' determinants of the internationalization process of firms has overshadowed the debate about the drivers of FDI -- not only in emerging countries. This book presents a step to lifting the veil of ignorance. Based on empirical evidence about one important emerging economy, Brazil, the author shows convincingly how and why it is the institutional environment that matters for accelerating or restraining the internationalization of firms." --Christian Bellak, WU Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria