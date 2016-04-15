Foreign Direct Investment in Brazil

"Despite its current problems, Brazil remains one of the most promising emerging markets in the medium to

long term. This book provides an in-depth, crystal-clear analysis of the challenges and prospects of Brazil's inward and

outward FDI in the post-global financial crisis (GFC) period." --Donghyun Park, Principal Economist, Asian Development Bank, Philippines

"All too long, ignorance of the 'not-so-easy-quantifiable' determinants of the internationalization process of firms has overshadowed the debate about the drivers of FDI -- not only in emerging countries. This book presents a step to lifting the veil of ignorance. Based on empirical evidence about one important emerging economy, Brazil, the author shows convincingly how and why it is the institutional environment that matters for accelerating or restraining the internationalization of firms." --Christian Bellak, WU Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria