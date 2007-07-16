Forecasting Expected Returns in the Financial Markets
1st Edition
Description
Forecasting returns is as important as forecasting volatility in multiple areas of finance. This topic, essential to practitioners, is also studied by academics. In this new book, Dr Stephen Satchell brings together a collection of leading thinkers and practitioners from around the world who address this complex problem using the latest quantitative techniques.
Key Features
Forecasting expected returns is an essential aspect of finance and highly technical The first collection of papers to present new and developing techniques *International authors present both academic and practitioner perspectives
Readership
Table of Contents
1 Market Efficiency and Forecasting, W. Ferson; 2 A Step-by-step Guide to the Black-Litterman Model, T. Idzorek; 3 A demystification of the Black–Litterman model: Managing quantitative and traditional portfolio construction, A. Scowcroft & S. Satchell; 4 Optimal Portfolios, N. Chriss & R. Almgren; 5 Some Choices in Forecast Construction, S. Wright; 6 Bayesian Analysis of the Black-Scholes Option Price, T. Darsinos & S. Satchell; 7 Bayesian Forecasting, T. Darsinos & S. Satchell; 8 Robust Optimisation for Utilising Forecasted Returns in Institutional Investment, C. Koutsoyannis & S. Satchell; 9 Cross-Sectional Stock Returns in the UK Market: The Role of Liquidity Risk, S. Hwang; 10 Information Horizons, E. Fishwick; 11 Optimal Forecasting Horizon for Skilled Investors, O. Williams & S. Satchell; (12) Investment as Bets in the Binomial Asset Pricing Model, D. Johnstone; 13 The Hidden Binomial Economy and The Role of Forecasts in Determining Prices, O. Williams & S. Satchell
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 16th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550671
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750683210
About the Author
Stephen Satchell
Stephen Satchell is a Fellow of Trinity College, the Reader in Financial Econometrics at the University of Cambridge and Visiting Professor at Birkbeck College, City University Business School and University of Technology, Sydney. He provides consultancy for a range of city institutions in the broad area of quantitative finance. He has published papers in many journals and has a particular interest in risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant to financial institutions and Reader in Financial Econometrics at Trinity College, Cambridge, Stephen Satchell is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Asset Management and Derivatives, Use, Trading, and Regulation. He has edited or authored over 20 books on finance.
Reviews
"Stephen Satchell's Forecasting Expected Returns in the Financial Markets is a long-awaited contribution to portfolio engineering. It blends very neat summaries of existing methods ranging from Bayesian techniques to robust or rank sorted optimizations with highly original cutting edge techniques. All contributions are written by outstanding and well-known individuals. I highly recommend this book. Reading it will come at no risk but with great return." Dr Bernd Scherer, Managing Director, Global Head of Quantitative Structured Products, Morgan Stanley / IM-Alternative Investments