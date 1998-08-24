Forecasting Company Profits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734043, 9781855739147

Forecasting Company Profits

1st Edition

Authors: Fred Wellings
eBook ISBN: 9781855739147
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734043
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th August 1998
Page Count: 224
Description

In the first book to look from a thoroughly practical perspective on the crucial business of profits forecasting, Fred Wellings provides an integrated approach to the theories which underpin the forecasting process. This approach also recognises the limitations faced by the outsider in the real world where both time and hard facts may be in equally short supply. It lays emphasis on the patterns of industrial and corporate behaviour and the forecaster's ability to recognise and anticipate these patterns. The first part of the book covers the industrial background within which the individual companies operate, and part two moves the forecaster on from the industry to the company.

Readership

Forecasters

Table of Contents

Part 1 The industry: The outsider’s challenge; Long term trends and the growth industry; Playing the cycle. Part 2 The company: Market share; Sources of information; The short term profits forecast; The long term profits forecast.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855739147
Paperback ISBN:
9781855734043

About the Author

Fred Wellings

Affiliations and Expertise

former partner, Credit Lyonnais Laing

Reviews

This book should be read not only by those involved in the preparation of forecasts, but also by those who use them., Graham Fuller, Chairman of the Institute of Investment Management and Research (1995-97)

Ratings and Reviews

