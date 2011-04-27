Forces and Tension in Development, Volume 95
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Michel Labouesse
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Experimental Evidence for the Geometric Clutch Hypothesis
- From cilia hydrodynamics to zebrafish embryonic development
- Spontaneous mechanical oscillations: implications for developing organisms
- Cortical forces in cell shape changes and tissue morphogenesis
- Tension and epithelial morphogenesis in Drosophila early embryos
- Cell sorting in development
- Embryo-mechanics: balancing force-production with elastic resistance during morphogenesis
- Mechanotransduction in Development
Michel Labouesse
Charles B. Lindemann
Willy Supatto and Julien Vermot
Karsten Kruse and Daniel Riveline
Matteo Rauzi and Pierre-François Lenne
Claire M Lye and Bénédicte Sanson
Gabby Krens and Carl-Philipp Heisenberg
Lance A. Davidson
Emmanuel Farge
Description
This book presents some of the most advanced experimental systems in which the role of forces has been dissected. It explores the physical principles accounting for how forces can affect soft matter such as our cells, and presents some of the methods used to measure or assess the role of forces.
Key Features
- Presents some of the most advanced experimental systems in which the role of forces has been dissected
- Explores the physical principles accounting for how forces can affect soft matter such as our cells, and presents some of the methods used to measure or assess the role of forces
- Appeals to both physicists eager to get familiar with biological systems and to biologists curious about the physical principles behind what they observe
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics
