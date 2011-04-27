Forces and Tension in Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123850652, 9780123850669

Forces and Tension in Development, Volume 95

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michel Labouesse
eBook ISBN: 9780123850669
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123850652
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

  1. Preface

    2. Michel Labouesse

  2. Experimental Evidence for the Geometric Clutch Hypothesis

    3. Charles B. Lindemann

  3. From cilia hydrodynamics to zebrafish embryonic development

    4. Willy Supatto and Julien Vermot

  4. Spontaneous mechanical oscillations: implications for developing organisms

    5. Karsten Kruse and Daniel Riveline

  5. Cortical forces in cell shape changes and tissue morphogenesis

    6. Matteo Rauzi and Pierre-François Lenne

  6. Tension and epithelial morphogenesis in Drosophila early embryos

    7. Claire M Lye and Bénédicte Sanson

  7. Cell sorting in development

    8. Gabby Krens and Carl-Philipp Heisenberg

  8. Embryo-mechanics: balancing force-production with elastic resistance during morphogenesis

    9. Lance A. Davidson

  9. Mechanotransduction in Development

Emmanuel Farge

Description

This book presents some of the most advanced experimental systems in which the role of forces has been dissected. It explores the physical principles accounting for how forces can affect soft matter such as our cells, and presents some of the methods used to measure or assess the role of forces.

Key Features

  • Presents some of the most advanced experimental systems in which the role of forces has been dissected
  • Explores the physical principles accounting for how forces can affect soft matter such as our cells, and presents some of the methods used to measure or assess the role of forces
  • Appeals to both physicists eager to get familiar with biological systems and to biologists curious about the physical principles behind what they observe

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

