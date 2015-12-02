Forced-Flow Layer Chromatography takes a close look at the specifics of forced-flow layer chromatography techniques, from their evolution to the nuances of using these techniques in a variety of applications where traditional thin-layer chromatography (TLC) and high-performance thin-layer chromatography (HPTLC) are not as effective.

This book presents a number of variations of TLC techniques, with special emphasis on the overpressured-layer chromatography (OPLC) technique and newer developments such as the BioArena System for biomedical analysis. The versatility of these forced-flow techniques opens up new avenues for the analysis of a large number of samples for high-throughput screening and for the analysis of very complex matrices, while the development of BioArena extends the use of these techniques to challenging new areas of bioanalysis.