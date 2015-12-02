Forced-Flow Layer Chromatography
1st Edition
Description
Forced-Flow Layer Chromatography takes a close look at the specifics of forced-flow layer chromatography techniques, from their evolution to the nuances of using these techniques in a variety of applications where traditional thin-layer chromatography (TLC) and high-performance thin-layer chromatography (HPTLC) are not as effective.
This book presents a number of variations of TLC techniques, with special emphasis on the overpressured-layer chromatography (OPLC) technique and newer developments such as the BioArena System for biomedical analysis. The versatility of these forced-flow techniques opens up new avenues for the analysis of a large number of samples for high-throughput screening and for the analysis of very complex matrices, while the development of BioArena extends the use of these techniques to challenging new areas of bioanalysis.
Key Features
- Details a variety of forced-flow techniques, explaining how they markedly reduce developing time and result in less lateral diffusion and more compact spots
- Emphasizes the benefits of OPLC separation techniques, a method pioneered by the authors nearly forty years ago
- Discusses new developments, such as the BioArena system used to facilitate detection, isolation, and identification of new antimicrobials, antineoplastics, biopesticides, and other biologically active substances
Readership
Analytical chemists, scientists, and researchers working in drug discovery, food and plant science, environmental science, and forensics; graduate students in these disciplines
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1: Unique potentialities of layer liquid system—results, limitations, new demands
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introductory Remarks
- 1.2 History of Development of LLC—From PC Through TLC to HPTLC
- 1.3 Main Conventional Layer Liquid Chromatographic Techniques: TLC and HPTLC
- 1.4 The Optimum Mobile-Phase Velocity and Its Realization and Approach
Chapter 2: Overpressured-layer chromatography
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introductory Remarks
- 2.2 Steps to the Development of OPLC
- 2.3 Development of Experimental and First Commercial OPLC Instruments and Chromatoplates
- 2.4 Development of Automatic OPLC Instrument and Cassette Systems as well as Other Innovative Steps
- 2.5 Further OPLC-Like Developments and Their Potential
- 2.6 Theoretical Aspects of OPLC
- 2.7 General and Characteristic Methods for OPLC
- 2.8 Special Technical and Methodological Solutions in OPLC
- 2.9 Analytical and Preparative Applications of OPLC Technical Solutions
Chapter 3: Centrifugal layer chromatography—Rotation planar chromatography
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Principle and Theoretical Aspects of RPC
- 3.3 Classification of RPC Technical Solutions
- 3.4 Instrumentation and Characteristics of RPC Techniques
- 3.5 Preparation of Chromatoplates
- 3.6 Applications of RPC
- 3.7 Advantages and Drawbacks of RPC—Future of RPC
Chapter 4: Planar chromatography using electroosmotic flow
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Theoretical
- 4.3 Application of Electroosmotic Effect to Separation in Planar Chromatography
- 4.4 Two-Dimensional Separation with TLC and PEC/PPEC
- 4.5 Orthogonal Simultaneous Chromatography and Electrophoresis
- 4.6 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Layer dielectrochromatography—under external alternating current, LDEC
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Fundamentals of LDEC
- 5.3 Applications of LDEC
- 5.4 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Conventional and modern bioassays—detection, isolation, identification
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Principle and History of Planar Layer Chromatography—Biological Detection
- 6.3 Classification and Comparison of Methods for Detection of Antimicrobials
- 6.4 The Basic Elements of Direct Bioautography (DB)
- 6.5 Practice of DB
- 6.6 Applications of Planar Layer Chromatography-DB
- 6.7 Future Development and Application Potential of Planar Layer Chromatography-Bioassay
Chapter 7: BioArena system for studying key molecules as well as ingredients in biological samples
- Abstract
- 7.1 Detailed Introductory Remarks
- 7.2 Chemical-Biochemical-Biological Backgrounds of the BioArena Studies
- 7.3 Up-to-Date Main Achievements with BioArena System
- 7.4 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Determining progress directions in layer liquid chromatography—Dreams and realities
- Abstract
- 8.1 Short Introductory Remarks
- 8.2 Instead of Capillary Forces, Forced-Flow of Eluent is Beneficial for Layer Liquid Systems
- 8.3 Preparative Separation Possibility by Means of FFLC Techniques, and its Importance
- 8.4 Multisystems—Big, Continuous Development Potential in OPLC
- 8.5 Further Potentialities of Conventional and Modern Layer Liquid Chromatographic Techniques
- 8.6 Biological Detection, Measurement, and Interactions—From Bioautography to the BioArena System
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 2nd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124202122
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124201613
About the Editor
Erno Tyihak
Dr. Ernő Tyihák’s primary scientific achievements include the discovery of the formaldehyde cycle and formaldehydome system, the quadruple immune response of plants to pathogens, the unique role of endogenous formaldehyde and ozone in the antibiotic effect and the double effect of trace elements similar to trans-resveratrol. He was an early adopter of thin-layer chromatography methods and has been instrumental in moving the field forward, ultimately developing different patented versions of overpressured-layer chromatography, widely known as one of the most efficient separation techniques. Most recently he has invented the BioArena system, which integrates layer chromatographic separation with biological detection capabilities to explore in vivo phenomena such as the immunization of plants in greenhouse conditions. He holds PhD and DSc degrees from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. He is Honorary Ass. Professor at the Semmelweis University, Budapest, Hungary, as well as Honorary Professor at the University of Szeged, Szeged, Hungary, and he was until recently a Scientific Advisor at the Plant Protection Institute, Hungarian Academy of Sciences Budapest, Hungary.
Honorary Professor, University of Szeged, Szeged, Hungary; Scientific Advisor, Plant Protection Institute, Budapest, Hungary
Reviews
"...provides a comprehensive overview of the different approaches in FFLC, making it a valuable resource for everyone studying planar chromatography and its potential." --Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry