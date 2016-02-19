For and Against - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080035048, 9781483180403

For and Against

1st Edition

A Discussion on the Award Scheme

Authors: Alison Taylor
Editors: E. R. Staniford
eBook ISBN: 9781483180403
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 66
Description

For and Against: A Discussion on the Award Scheme provides a critical review of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for Young People. The awarding scheme is divided into two, a scheme for Boys and a scheme for Girls. The awards are given in bronze, silver, and gold. This book covers the means of determining the recipient of the award; the benefits that is given by the awarding system; the origin and development of the award giving body; the member clubs and organization involve in the awarding scheme; the activities organized by the committee; and fields of study that is under the coverage of the awarding scheme. This text also considers the design for living of the participants as well as a study of the possible improvements that could be made to the awarding system. The awarding system aims to provide an encouragement for youth to participate in physical exercises. The final chapter describes the opinions of panel member that is critical to the determination of winners.
The book can provide useful information to the general reader.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Opposing Views

Chapter 2 A Brief Outline of the Award

Chapter 3 How the Scheme is Run

Chapter 4 The Part the Award May Play in Clubs

Chapter 5 Starting the Scheme

Chapter 6 The Service Section

Chapter 7 Expedition and Adventure

Chapter 8 Pursuits and Interests

Chapter 9 Design for Living

Chapter 10 Physical Fitness

Chapter 11 Various Opinions Considered

Chapter 12 An Eye to the Future

Award Offices

Useful Publications


