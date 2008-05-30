Foot Problems in Older People

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Dr. Menz uses his detailed and extensive knowledge of the subject to provide a critique of the strengths and limitations of existing literature and to present in this easy-to-access volume a thoroughly practical, clinically orientated and evidence-based guide. The book provides a comprehensive guide to the assessment and management of foot and ankle problems in the elderly and older people. Areas covered include the epidemiology of foot problems, functional implications, assessment of the older person with foot problems, common foot problems and their management, foot and ankle manifestations of common systemic conditions, wound management, footwear and orthotic considerations, surgical considerations and outcome assessment. Each chapter provides a comprehensive and critical review of the literature as well as providing practical evidence-based guidelines for clinicians.



"This book is packed full of a wide variety of references from peer-reviewed papers in each chapter. The author Hylton Menz, has obviously taken a clear evidence-based approach to every aspect of the book, which makes it an invaluable tool for podiatrists & podiatry students. I am sure that clinicians such as physiotherapists (& students) will find this book useful. I myself am a podiatry student & am certain I will use this book for the rest of my course, once qualified & beyond. chapters 1 & 2 give a great explanation of the prevalence of foot problems & physiological changes of ageing, which is useful in all aspects of podiatry i.e.; biomechanics- physiological changes in muscle mass etc. The diagrams & tables are a fantastic compilation of relevant information which provide a useful summary of the text; physiological changes of skin, muscle, bone etc & their effects & wound classification to name a couple. Nail, skin & vascular conditions are covered well with some fantastic colour pictures. I am really enjoying reading this book, having learnt a lot from it already. I recommend this as an essential read for podiatrists, students & any healthcare professionals involved in working with the older patient."

- Nicola Agget, Podiatry Student, University of Plymouth