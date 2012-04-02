Foot and Ankle Trauma, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739226, 9781455744329

Foot and Ankle Trauma, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Denise Mandi
eBook ISBN: 9781455744329
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739226
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd April 2012
Description

Topics in this issue include: Open Foot & Ankle Fractures/Dislocations; Digital and Metatarsal Fractures; Lisfranc's Fracture-Dislocations; Navicular and Midfoot Fractures; Talar Fractures; Calcaneal Fractures; and Achilles Tendon Ruptures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744329
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739226

About the Authors

Denise Mandi Author

