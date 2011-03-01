Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 6-1
1st Edition
Authors: Thomas Zgonis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704873
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st March 2011
Page Count: 112
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 1st March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704873
About the Authors
Thomas Zgonis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Externship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Instructor and Visiting Clinical Professor of Surgery, KAT General Hospital & Metropolitan Hospital, Department of Orthopaedics & Surgery, Athens, Greece; Director, Research & Fellowship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Assistant Professor, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.