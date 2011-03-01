Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704873

Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Perioperative Nursing Clinics, Volume 6-1

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Zgonis
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704873
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st March 2011
Page Count: 112
Details

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704873

About the Authors

Thomas Zgonis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Externship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Instructor and Visiting Clinical Professor of Surgery, KAT General Hospital & Metropolitan Hospital, Department of Orthopaedics & Surgery, Athens, Greece; Director, Research & Fellowship Training Programs, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX; Assistant Professor, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Department of Orthopaedics, San Antonio, TX

