Foot and Ankle Radiology
1st Edition
Description
This text/atlas of radiography introduces the scope of diagnostic radiology applicable to podiatric medicine, including normal and pathological presentations of the foot and ankle. It covers the principles of radiographic interpretation, normal and variant radiographic anatomy and development of the foot and ankle, systematic evaluation of bone and joint disorders, as well as bone and joint abnormalities. An excellent guide to the radiographic presentations of pathologic conditions, this book acquaints the reader with specific radiologic pathology of the foot and ankle and offers a solid understanding of general diagnostic radiology and pathologic correlation. It also demonstrates how to systematically analyze a radiograph and identify conditions that are intrinsic to the foot or that represent manifestations of extrinsic disease.
Key Features
- Approximately 1,000 quality radiographs and line drawings illustrate concepts and disorders.
- Normal and variant radiographic anatomy is discussed and illustrated, providing examples of both normal and variant radiographs for effective comparison.
- A specific section on bone and joint disorders presents specific examples of these types of disorders.
Table of Contents
Section 1 Plain Film Radiography
1. Radiation Physics, Biology and Safety
2. Radiography Equipment Considerations and Accessories
3. Positioning Techniques & Terminology
4. Exposure Techniques and Special Considerations
5. Film Quality
Section 2 Radiographic Anatomy
6. Principles of Radiographic Interpretation
7. The Normal Foot and Ankle
8. Normal Variants and Anomalies
9. Normal Development
10. Developmental Variants
Section 3 Systematic Approach to Bone and Joint Abnormalities
11. View Selection for the Radiographic Study
12. Systematic Evaluation of Bone and Joint Abnormalities
Section 4 Radiographic Biomechanical Analysis
13. Principles of Biomechanical Radiographic Analysis of the Foot
14. Foot Segmental Relationships and Bone Morphology
15. Pediatric Abnormalities of Position
Section 5 Special Imaging Procedures
16. Overview of Special Imaging Studies
17. MRI/Cross-Sectional Imaging
Section 6 Bone & Joint Disorders
18. Fractures & Related Conditions: Fundamentals
19. Classification of Fractures & Dislocations
20. Osteonecrosis and Osteochondrosis
21. Bone Infection
22. Joint Disease
23. Bone Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions
24. Miscellaneous Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 13th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443087820
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036705
About the Author
Robert Christman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Radiology; Associate Professor, Department of Medicine; Director of Online Learning; Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine Philadelphia, PA