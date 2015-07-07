Foot and Ankle Osteotomies, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323391153, 9780323391160

Foot and Ankle Osteotomies, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Hyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323391160
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391153
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th July 2015
Description

This issue will discuss the techniques for various osteotomies of the foot and ankle. Articles included are: Osteotomies of the first ray for hallux abductovalgus correction, Central metatarsal osteotomies for deformity correction, Osteotomies of the fifth metatarsal, Minimal invasive surgery osteotomies for the forefoot/midfoot, Minimal invasive surgery osteotomies of hind foot/ankle,  Corrective osteotomies used in pes planovalgus reconstruction, and many more!

Details

About the Authors

Christopher Hyer Author

