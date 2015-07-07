Foot and Ankle Osteotomies, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 32-3

This issue will discuss the techniques for various osteotomies of the foot and ankle. Articles included are: Osteotomies of the first ray for hallux abductovalgus correction, Central metatarsal osteotomies for deformity correction, Osteotomies of the fifth metatarsal, Minimal invasive surgery osteotomies for the forefoot/midfoot, Minimal invasive surgery osteotomies of hind foot/ankle, Corrective osteotomies used in pes planovalgus reconstruction, and many more!