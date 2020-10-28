Foot and Ankle Injuries and Treatment, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 39-4
1st Edition
This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will discuss Foot and Ankle Injuries. Guest edited by Drs. Joseph S. Park and Anish R. Kadakia, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Lisfranc Injuries - Went to Fix and When to Fuse; Achilles Tendinosis Injuries - Tendinosis to Rupture; Chronic Ankle Instability - Role of Arthroscopy, Augmentation and Non-anatomic reconstruction; Acute and Chronic Syndesmotic Instability - Role of Surgical Stabilization; Peroneal Tendinosis and Subluxation; Treatment of Ankle Fractures-Role of Arthroscopy and Deltoid Ligament Repair; Turf Toe, Traumatic Hallux Valgus, and Hallux Rigidus; Osteochondral Defect of the Talus - How to treat without an Osteotomy; Posterior Tibial Tendon Transfer for Common Peroneal Nerve Injury; Posterior Impingement and FHL - Open vs. Arthroscopic; and Spring Ligament and Accessory Navicular in athletes, among others.
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323755009
Joseph Park
Anish Kadakia
Staff Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgery, Illinois Bone and Joint Institue; Clinical Educator, Orthopedic Surgery, University Of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
