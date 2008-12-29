Foot and Ankle Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416066019

Foot and Ankle Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics, Volume 46-6

1st Edition

Authors: Hilary Umans
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416066019
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th December 2008
Description

Because of their constant use and intricate architecture, the foot and ankle can be the source of many problems. As a result, imaging is crucial for diagnostic purposes and so that treatment decisions can be made. This issue reviews imaging of soft-tissue lesions, osteochondral lesions, and metatarsalgia. Sonography of the hind and mid foot, Imaging of Lis Franc injury, and imaging of the diabetic pedal osteomyelitis are also covered among other topics.

About the Authors

Hilary Umans Author

