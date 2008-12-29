Foot and Ankle Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics, Volume 46-6

Because of their constant use and intricate architecture, the foot and ankle can be the source of many problems. As a result, imaging is crucial for diagnostic purposes and so that treatment decisions can be made. This issue reviews imaging of soft-tissue lesions, osteochondral lesions, and metatarsalgia. Sonography of the hind and mid foot, Imaging of Lis Franc injury, and imaging of the diabetic pedal osteomyelitis are also covered among other topics.