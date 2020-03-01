Foot and Ankle Biomechanics
1st Edition
Description
Foot and Ankle Biomechanics is a one source, a comprehensive and modern reference regarding foot and ankle biomechanics. This text serves as both a master reference for foot biomechanics and to present a clear state of the research and capabilities in this field to the reader. The customers for this book will be those looking for information on foot and ankle biomechanics for a range of applications; for example, design of orthotics.
Key Features
- A comprehensive overview of the science of foot and ankle biomechanics presented in an easily accessible form
- Normative data and descriptions relating to the structure and function of the foot and ankle, along with comparisons to pathological conditions
- Multimedia content to support modeling and simulation chapters
Readership
Foot and ankle biomechanics researchers, bioengineers, graduate students in biomechanics
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Foot Anatomy
1.2 Basic Biomechanics
1.3 Anatomical Nomenclature
2 Function
2.1 Kinematics and Kinetics of the Foot
2.2 Bone, Cartilage, and Joint Function
2.3 Musculotendonous
2.4 Ligamentous
2.5 Plantar soft tissues
3 Measurement and Analysis Techniques Kinematics and Kinetics
3.1 Multisegment foot models
3.2 Bone pins
3.3 Biplane fluoroscopy
3.4 Plantar pressure and ground reaction forces
3.5 EMG, Dynamometers
3.6 Wearable technology Imaging
3.7 Radiographs
3.8 CT (bone shape, QCT)
3.9 MRI
3.10 Ultrasound
3.11 3D scanning Simulation and Modeling
3.12 Cadaveric Gait Simulation
3.13 Finite element modeling
3.14 Musculoskeletal modeling
3.15 Joint congruency
3.16 Tissue modeling
4 Clinical Biomechanics of the Foot and Ankle
4.1 Clinical Foot Examination
4.2 Foot Type
4.3 Traumatic Foot Injuries
4.4 Pediatric Foot
4.5 Neurological Foot Pathology (Cerebral Palsy, stroke, Charcot-Marie-Tooth)
4.6 Chronic Instability and Overuse Injuries
4.7 Anatomical Variation
4.8 Hallux Valgus
4.9 Osteoathritis
4.10 Diabetic Foot Disease
4.11 Rheumatic Foot Disease
4.12 Aging Foot
4.13 Footwear Biomechanics
5 Clincial Interventions
5.1 Foot Orthotics
5.2 Ankle Foot Orthotics
5.3 Diabetic Footwear
5.4 Rocker Bottom Shoes
5.5 Canes/Walkers
5.6 Flatfoot/Cavus Reconstructions (mco, ccda, evans, Z)
5.7 Hindfoot Fusion
5.8 Hallux Valgus Treatments
5.9 Fracture Fixation
5.10 Arthroplasty/Arthrodesis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128154496
About the Author
William Ledoux
Associate Professor at Center for Limb Loss and Mobility (CLIMB) at the University of Washington Dr. Ledoux's research has been devoted to preventing limb loss, either functionally or anatomically. He has 18 years professional experience in this research field. He has used CT, MRI, motion analysis, and more recently, a custom developed biplane fluoroscope, to quantify reduced lower limb function (i.e., functional limb loss) in different foot types (flat feet and high arched) compared to neutrally aligned feet. He has studied the functional aspects of various orthopedic foot maladies using the custom developed Robotic Gait Simulator. Additionally, he has explored functional differences between ankle fusion and ankle joint replacement for end-stage ankle arthritis. Anatomical limb loss prevention has involved quantifying the mechanical, histological and biochemical differences between normal and diabetic plantar soft tissue and foot ligaments. Dr. Ledoux has also developed a patient-specific finite element foot model, including customized anatomy and tissue properties, for the purpose of quantifying the effects of increased tissue stiffness and foot deformity on internal tissue stresses.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Center for Limb Loss and Mobility (CLIMB), University of Washington, USA
Scott Telfer
Joseph Iaquinto
Assistant Professor at Center for Limb Loss and Mobility (CLIMB) at the University of Washington Advanced Imaging: Dr. Iaquinto’s interests in this field encompass the novel use of modern imaging techniques to capture musculoskeletal kinematics, rapid, bulk and optimized image processing methodologies, and isolating specific anatomical features from imaging - for analysis of functional deficit. Patient Specific Diagnosis: Dr. Iaquinto’s interests are to: identify kinematic precursors or markers for serious and potentially mobility-threatening disorders, track the health of tissues in situ and create injury risk models, and develop additional research and clinical image-based feedback tools to guide conservative and surgical treatment strategies. These interests span basic science to translational research, and are multi-disciplinary research efforts involving clinicians, motion and kinematic researchers, tissue and cellular biologists, and image processing experts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Center for Limb Loss and Mobility (CLIMB), University of Washington, USA