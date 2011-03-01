Foot and Ankle Athletic Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704941, 9781455709496

Foot and Ankle Athletic Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Bob Baravarian
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704941
eBook ISBN: 9781455709496
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st March 2011
Page Count: 248
Description

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will feature topics on: Etiology, Pathophysiology and most common injuries of the lower extremity in the athlete;Forefoot Stress Fractures and Plantar plate injuries in the athlete;Midfoot sprains and fractures in the athlete;Intraarticular acute ankle fractures and talar dome osteochondral injuries;The triple injury of ankle synovitis, ankle instability and peroneal tendon tear in the athlete;New technology in the treatment of athletic injuries; and Current thinking in the treatment of plantar and posterior heel pain syndrome

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704941
eBook ISBN:
9781455709496

About the Authors

Bob Baravarian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

"David Geffen School of Medicine AND Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital "

