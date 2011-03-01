Foot and Ankle Athletic Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will feature topics on: Etiology, Pathophysiology and most common injuries of the lower extremity in the athlete;Forefoot Stress Fractures and Plantar plate injuries in the athlete;Midfoot sprains and fractures in the athlete;Intraarticular acute ankle fractures and talar dome osteochondral injuries;The triple injury of ankle synovitis, ankle instability and peroneal tendon tear in the athlete;New technology in the treatment of athletic injuries; and Current thinking in the treatment of plantar and posterior heel pain syndrome
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 1st March 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455704941
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709496
About the Authors
Bob Baravarian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
"David Geffen School of Medicine AND Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopaedic Hospital "