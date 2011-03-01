Foot and Ankle Athletic Injuries, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 28-1

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will feature topics on: Etiology, Pathophysiology and most common injuries of the lower extremity in the athlete;Forefoot Stress Fractures and Plantar plate injuries in the athlete;Midfoot sprains and fractures in the athlete;Intraarticular acute ankle fractures and talar dome osteochondral injuries;The triple injury of ankle synovitis, ankle instability and peroneal tendon tear in the athlete;New technology in the treatment of athletic injuries; and Current thinking in the treatment of plantar and posterior heel pain syndrome