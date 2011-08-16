Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710508, 9781455712557

Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Lawrence Rubin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710508
eBook ISBN: 9781455712557
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th August 2011
Page Count: 183
Description

Topics will include: Instrumentation and Practical Aspects of Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy;Arthroscopic Treatment of Soft Tissue Lesions;Arthroscopic Treatment of Ankle Osteochondral Defects Arthroscopic Treatment of Anterior Ankle Impingement;Arthroscopic Ankle Arthrodesis;Arthroscopy of Smaller Joints in the Foot ;Arthroscopic Applications for the Foot and Ankle Trauma

Details

No. of pages:
183
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455710508
eBook ISBN:
9781455712557

About the Authors

Lawrence Rubin Author

