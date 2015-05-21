Foods, Nutrients and Food Ingredients with Authorised EU Health Claims
1st Edition
Volume 2
Table of Contents
- 1: Regulatory developments with European health claims
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Health claim authorisations
- 1.3 On-hold Article 13.1 claims
- 1.4 Children’s development and health claims
- 1.5 Non-authorised claims with positive opinions
- 1.6 Generic claims vs. brands
- 1.7 Nutrient profiles
- 1.8 Generic descriptors
- 1.9 Challenging areas
- 1.10 Balance of health claim approvals in relation to a healthy diet
- 1.11 Revisions to EFSA guidance
- 1.12 Commercial value of health claims
- 1.13 Conclusions
- 1.14 Sources of further information and advice
- Part One: Authorised disease risk reduction claims and proprietary claims
- 2: Authorised EU health claims for phytosterols
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction to dietary phytosterols and cholesterol lowering
- 2.2 Views of medical and scientific bodies on phytosterols
- 2.3 Regulatory classification of foods with added phytosterols and mandatory labelling
- 2.4 Safety of phytosterols
- 2.5 Authorised health claims in Europe related to phytosterols
- 2.6 Selection of sources of further information and advice on phytosterols
- 3: Authorised EU health claim for slowly digestible starch
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Characterisation of SDS
- 3.3 Authorised EU health claim
- 3.4 Other relevant legislation
- 3.5 Importance/potential of the claim in product development
- 3.6 Consumer issues
- 3.7 Conclusion
- 4: Authorised EU health claim for cocoa flavanols
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Characterisation of cocoa and its flavanols
- 4.3 Cocoa flavanols and EU health claims
- 4.4 Commercialisation of health claim – Guilt-free indulgence?
- 4.5 Future trends in scientific research
- 4.6 Conclusions
- Part Two: Ingredients with permitted ‘general function’ health claims
- 5: Authorised EU health claims for oat and barley grain fibre
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Authorised Article 13.1 claim
- 5.3 Summary of substantiating evidence
- 5.4 Faecal bulking claims: some general considerations
- 5.5 Other relevant legislation
- 5.6 Conditions of use, warning labels and safety issues
- 5.7 Consumer issues and how the claims are being used in practice
- 5.8 Future trends
- 5.9 Conclusions
- 5.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 6: Authorised EU health claims for wheat bran fibre
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Authorised Article 13.1 claims for WBF
- 6.3 Summary of substantiating evidence
- 6.4 Other relevant legislation
- 6.5 Conditions of use, warning labels and safety issues
- 6.6 Consumer issues
- 6.7 How the claims are being used in practice
- 6.8 Future trends
- 6.9 Conclusions
- 7: Authorised EU health claim for rye fibre
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Characterisation of the food
- 7.3 Authorised EU health claims
- 7.4 Claims not permitted for rye fibre
- 7.5 Other scientific reviews on the health effects of rye fibre
- 7.6 Consumer issues
- 7.7 Conclusions
- 8: Authorised EU health claim for red yeast rice
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Characterisation of red yeast rice and monacolin K
- 8.3 Health effects of red yeast rice
- 8.4 Legislative status of red yeast rice
- 8.5 Analysis of the two EFSA opinions on red yeast rice (Articles 13.1 and 13.5)
- 8.6 Interest of the red yeast rice health claims for the food supplement market
- 8.7 Future trends
- 8.8 Conclusions
- 9: Authorised EU health claims on pectins
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Structure and function of pectins
- 9.3 Food sources of pectins
- 9.4 The EFSA’s scientific assessment of pectin’s health effects
- 9.5 Other potential benefits
- 9.6 Relevant European legislation pertaining to the use of pectins in food and food supplements
- 9.7 Conclusions
- 10: Authorised EU health claims for glucomannan, guar gum and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Characterisation of glucomannan, guar gum and HPMC
- 10.3 Authorised European health claims for glucomannan, guar gum and HPMC
- 10.4 Summary of substantiating evidence
- 10.5 Consumer perception and understanding of health claims
- 10.6 Importance and potential of glucomannan, guar gum and HPMC health claims in product development
- 10.7 Conclusions
- 11: Authorised EU health claim for fructose
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Characterisation of fructose
- 11.3 Authorised EU health claim on fructose
- 11.4 Consumer issues
- 11.5 Potential of the claim in product development
- 11.6 Conclusions
- 11.7 Sources of further information and advice
- Part Three: Foods and nutrients with permitted ‘general function’ health claims
- 12: Authorised EU health claims for the essential fatty acids: n-6 linoleic (18:2n-6) and n-3 α-linolenic (18:3n-3) acids
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Background
- 12.3 EFSA positive opinions and EC-authorised health claims for n-6 linoleic and n-3 linolenic acids
- 12.4 Possible future areas for positive opinions and EC authorisation for LA and ALA and health effects
- 12.5 General conclusions
- 12.6 Sources of further information
- 13: Authorised EU health claims for DHA and EPA
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Characterisation and sources
- 13.3 Authorised health claims
- 13.4 Non-authorised health claims
- 13.5 Source claims
- 13.6 Dietary intakes
- 13.7 Other considerations
- 13.8 Consumer concerns
- 13.9 Future trends
- 13.10 Conclusions
- 14: Authorised EU health claim for foods with a low or reduced content of saturated fatty acids
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Characterisation of the substance
- 14.3 Authorised EU health claim: low or reduced SFAs
- 14.4 Other relevant legislation
- 14.5 Consumer issues
- 14.6 Potential impact of the claim on product development
- 14.7 Future trends
- 14.8 Conclusions
- 14.9 Sources of further information and advice
- 15: Authorised EU health claim for foods with a low or reduced content of sodium
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Characterisation of sodium/salt
- 15.3 Sodium/salt in the diet – What is the issue?
- 15.4 Authorised EU health claim
- 15.5 Other relevant legislation
- 15.6 How the claim is being used in practice
- 15.7 Consumer issues
- 15.8 Potential of the claim in product development and future trends
- 15.9 Conclusions
- 15.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 16: Authorised EU health claim for dried plums/prunes
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Process for authorisation of the claim
- 16.3 Characterisation
- 16.4 Target population
- 16.5 Claim wording
- 16.6 Substantiating evidence
- 16.7 Conditions of use
- 16.8 Mechanism of action
- 16.9 Consumer issues
- 16.10 Commercial importance of the claim and future trends
- 16.11 Conclusions
- 16.12 Sources of further information and advice
The second volume of Foods, nutrients and food ingredients with authorised EU health claims continues from Volume 1, which provided a comprehensive overview of many of the permitted health claims for foods and nutrients approved under European Regulation EC 1924/2006. This new volume discusses more of the health claims authorised to date for use in the EU. The chapters cover details of various permitted claims, such as the approved wording, conditions of use, the target group for the claims, the evidence for the claimed health benefits, and where appropriate details of other relevant legislation, consumer-related issues and future trends.
The book opens with an overview of regulatory developments relating to health claims. Part One reviews authorised disease risk reduction claims and proprietary claims. The second part investigates ingredients with permitted ‘general function’ claims, with chapters examining ingredients such as red yeast rice, glucomannan and guar gum. The final section of the book explores foods and nutrients with permitted health claims, including chapters on authorised EU health claims for prunes, foods with low or reduced sodium or saturated fatty acids, and claims for essential and long chain polyunsaturated fatty acids.
- Building on volume 1, this title ensures that the area of EU health claims in food is comprehensively covered
- Chapters are devoted to individual food ingredients and substances, covering the range of issues related to health claims
-
Health-promoting products are an increasing consumer trend in product development and this book provides key information on these advances
R&D managers and technical managers in the food and beverage industry, product development managers, health professionals and academics with a research interest in the area.
Michele Sadler Editor
Michèle Sadler has been working as an independent nutrition consultant, with experience as a nutritionist at BNF and IGD. Her company, Rank Nutrition Ltd, focusses on the application of nutrition science within the food industry, including nutritional strategy, new product development and product positioning particularly in the area of health claims, advice on product composition, compiling dossiers for health claim applications, and advising on protocols for clinical trials to support health claim applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Nutrition Scientist, Rank Nutrition Ltd, UK