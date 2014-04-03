Foods, Nutrients and Food Ingredients with Authorised EU Health Claims
1st Edition
Volume 1
Table of Contents
- Contributor contact details
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition
- Foreword
- References
- Preface
- Part I: Regulatory background
- 1. The regulation of health claims in Europe
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Definitions
- 1.3 Development of the list of claims under Article 13.3
- 1.4 Regulatory approval procedure for Article 13.5 and 14 health claims
- 1.5 Transition periods
- 1.6 Scientific substantiation
- 1.7 Community Register of claims
- 1.8 Wording of health claims
- 1.9 Labelling
- 1.10 Nutrient profiling
- 1.11 Conclusion and future trends
- 1.12 Sources of further information and advice
- 1.13 References
- 1. The regulation of health claims in Europe
- Part II: Authorised disease risk reduction claims, children’s development and health claims, and proprietary claims
- 2. Authorised EU health claims for barley and oat beta-glucans
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Authorised Article 13.1/14.1(a) cholesterol claims
- 2.3 Summary of substantiating evidence related to cholesterol claims
- 2.4 Other relevant legislation
- 2.5 Conditions of use, warning labels and safety issues
- 2.6 Consumer issues
- 2.7 How the claims are being used in practice
- 2.8 Future trends
- 2.9 Conclusion
- 2.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 2.11 References
- 3. Authorised EU health claims for xylitol and sugar-free chewing gum (SFCG)
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The chemical profile of xylitol
- 3.3 Authorised health claims
- 3.4 Substantiating evidence
- 3.5 Other relevant legislation
- 3.6 Warning labels and safety issues
- 3.7 Incorporation of sugar-free chewing gum (SFCG) as part of a balanced dietary regimen
- 3.8 Consumer understanding of the wording used in recommendations
- 3.9 Use of dental health claims in practice
- 3.10 Medical and other uses of xylitol chewing gum
- 3.11 Future trends
- 3.12 Conclusion
- 3.13.References
- 4. Authorised children’s development and health claims in the EU
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Authorised health claims
- 4.3 Summary of substantiating evidence
- 4.4 Other relevant legislation
- 4.5 Conditions of use, warning labels and safety issues
- 4.6 Consumer issues
- 4.7 How the claims are being used in practice
- 4.8 Future trends
- 4.9 Conclusion
- 4.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 4.11 References
- 5. Authorised EU health claims for water-soluble tomato concentrate (WSTC)
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Epidemiology of tomato consumption and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk
- 5.3 Human platelets and vascular homeostasis
- 5.4 Isolation and characterisation of water-soluble tomato extract: effects on human platelet aggregation
- 5.5 Further characterisation of water-soluble tomato extract
- 5.6 Human trials using the water-soluble tomato extract
- 5.7 EU approval of the health claim of the platelet inhibitory property of the water-soluble tomato extract
- 5.8 Commercially available Fruitflow® products
- 5.9 Conclusion
- 5.10 Acknowledgement
- 5.11 References.
- 2. Authorised EU health claims for barley and oat beta-glucans
- Part III: Ingredients with permitted ‘general function’ claims
- 6. Authorised EU health claims for choline
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Characterization of the substance
- 6.3 Allowable health claims according to Commission Regulation 423/2012
- 6.4 Other relevant EU legislation
- 6.5 Conditions of use and safety considerations
- 6.6 Consumer issues
- 6.7 Potential of health claims in product development
- 6.8 Claims being used in practice
- 6.9 Conclusion and future trends
- 6.11 Acknowledgements
- 6.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 6.12 References
- 7. Authorised EU health claims for creatine
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Creatine characterisation
- 7.3 Authorised health claim
- 7.4 Legislation relevant to the use of the creatine health claim
- 7.5 Consumer issues
- 7.6 Importance of the claim in product development
- 7.7 Future trends
- 7.8 Conclusion
- 7.9 References
- 8. Authorised EU health claims for intense sweeteners and sugar replacers
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Overview of intense sweeteners and sugar replacers
- 8.3 Applications of intense sweeteners and sugar replacers, related authorised nutrition and health claims
- 8.4 Safety of intense sweeteners and sugar replacers
- 8.5 Conclusion and future trends
- 8.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 8.7 References
- 9. Authorised EU health claims related to the management of lactose intolerance: reduced lactose content, dietary lactase supplements and live yoghurt cultures
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Lactose maldigestion and intolerance
- 9.3 Foods with reduced lactose content
- 9.4 Lactase enzyme, as a dietary supplement
- 9.5 Live yoghurt cultures
- 9.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 9.7 References
- 10. Authorised EU health claims for polyphenols in olive oil
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Characterisation of polyphenols in olive products
- 10.3 Authorised health claim
- 10.4 Role of low density lipoprotein (LDL) oxidation in cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk
- 10.5 Studies that supported the claim
- 10.6 Mechanism of oxLDL reduction by intake of olive oil phenolics
- 10.7 Unsuccessful health claims
- 10.8 Safety issues and conditions of use
- 10.9 Consumer issues
- 10.10 How the claim is being used in practice
- 10.11 Conclusion and future trends
- 10.12 References.
- 11. Authorised EU health claims for resistant starch and post-prandial glycaemic responses
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Characterisation of the ingredient
- 11.3 Authorised health claim
- 11.4 Summary of substantiating evidence
- 11.5 Nutrition labelling and nutrition claims regulations
- 11.6 Conditions of use
- 11.7 Consumer issues
- 11.8 Future trends
- 11.9 Conclusion
- 11.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 11.11 References
- 6. Authorised EU health claims for choline
- Part IV: Foods and nutrients with permitted health claims
- 12. Authorised EU health claims for betaine
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Characterisation of betaine
- 12.3 Authorised health claim on normal homocysteine metabolism
- 12.4 Interaction with other EU legislation concerning betaine
- 12.5 Conditions of use of betaine
- 12.6 Consumer understanding
- 12.7 Importance of the claim in food product development and supplement marketing
- 12.8 Future trends
- 12.9 Conclusion
- 12.10 Sources of further information
- 12.11 References
- 13. Authorised EU health claims for vitamins and minerals
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Characterisation
- 13.3 Authorised claims for vitamins and minerals
- 13.4 Conditions of use
- 13.5 Consumer issues
- 13.6 Other relevant legislation
- 13.7 Importance of the claim in product development and potential future trends
- 13.8 Conclusion
- 13.9 Sources of further information and advice
- 13.10 References
- 14. Authorised EU health claims for the replacement of saturated fats
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Characterisation of the constituents
- 14.3 Scientific substantiation for the authorised claim: fatty acids (FA) and cholesterol
- 14.4 Dietary recommendations and further considerations
- 14.5 Impact on product development
- 14.6 Consumer issues
- 14.7 Future trends
- 14.8 Sources of further information and advice
- 14.9 References
- 15. Authorised EU health claims for proteins, meat and fish
- Abstract:
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Nutrition labelling
- 15.3 Nutrient claims
- 15.4 Health claims
- 15.5 Consumer aspects
- 15.6 Conclusion
- 15.7 References
- 16. Authorised EU health claim for walnuts
- Abstract:
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Characterisation of walnuts
- 16.3 Health claims related to walnuts in the EU
- 16.4 Health claims related to walnuts in other jurisdictions
- 16.5 Health claims related to other nuts in the EU and various jurisdictions
- 16.6 Conclusion
- 16.7 References
- 17. Authorised EU health claims for carbohydrate-electrolyte solutions
- Abstract:
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Characteristics of carbohydrate-electrolyte solutions
- 17.3 Health claim evaluation
- 17.4 Benefits to consumers and use of sports drinks
- 17.5 Scientific substantiation of efficacy
- 17.6 Product development issues
- 17.7 Claim usage
- 17.8 Future trends
- 17.9 Conclusion
- 17.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 17.11 References
- 18. Authorised EU health claims for water
- Abstract:
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Authorised health claims
- 18.3 Substantiating evidence
- 18.4 Further guidance
- 18.5 Consumer issues
- 18.6 Importance or potential of the claim in product development
- 18.7 Future trends
- 18.8 Conclusion
- 18.9 Acknowledgement
- 18.10 Sources of further information and advice
- 18.11 References
- 12. Authorised EU health claims for betaine
- Index
Description
Foods, Nutrients and Food Ingredients with Authorised EU Health Claims provides an overview of how health claims are regulated in the European Union, as well as detailed scientific and regulatory information about permitted health claims for particular types of foods and ingredients.
Part one provides a background to the regulation of health claims in Europe. Part two focuses on authorised disease risk reduction claims, claims relating to children’s development, and health and proprietary claims. Part three sets out ingredients with permitted “general function” claims, including choline, creatine, sweeteners, dietary lactase supplements, and polyphenols in olive oil. Part four outlines foods and nutrients with permitted health claims, with chapters on vitamins and minerals, proteins, meat, fish, water, and the replacement of saturated fats.
Foods, Nutrients and Food Ingredients with Authorised EU Health Claims is the go-to resource for R&D managers and technical managers in the food, and beverage and dietary supplements industry, product development managers, health professionals and academic researchers in the field.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of foods and food substances that have achieved approved health claims in Europe under Regulation EC 1924/2006
- Covers properties and applications of each ingredient, as well as evidence for the health claim and how it benefits consumers
- Outlines the importance of each claim in product development and marketing and regulatory issues such as conditions of use
Readership
Persons involved in health claims for foods/foodstuffs in regulatory bodies, R&D in companies, universities/research institutions; Product development managers; health professionals; R&D managers and technical managers in the food and beverage industry; Food and food supplement manufacturers in the EU
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 3rd April 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098481
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857098429
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michele Jeanne Sadler Editor
Michele Jeanne Sadler is a Consultant Nutritional Scientist and Director of Rank Nutrition Ltd.
Affiliations and Expertise
MSJR Associates, UK