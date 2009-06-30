Foodborne Pathogens - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781845693626, 9781845696337

Foodborne Pathogens

2nd Edition

Hazards, Risk Analysis and Control

Editors: Clive de Blackburn Peter McClure
eBook ISBN: 9781845696337
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693626
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th June 2009
Page Count: 1232
Table of Contents

Part 1 Risk assessment and management in the food chain: Introduction; Detecting pathogens in food; Modeling the growth, survival and death of microbial pathogens in foods; Risk assessment and pathogen management; Emerging foodborne pathogens and the food industry; Pathogen control in primary production: Meat, dairy and eggs; Pathogen control in primary production: Crop foods; Pathogen control in primary production: Fisheries and aquaculture; Pathogen control in primary production: Bivalve shellfish; Hygienic plant design; Hygienic equipment design; Sanitation; Safe process design and operation; The effective implementation of HACCP systems in food processing; Good practice for food handlers and consumers. Part 2 Bacterial hazards: Preservation principles and technologies: Pathogenic Escherichia coli; Salmonella; Listeria monocytogenes; Campylobacter and Arcobacter; Yersinia, Shigella, Vibrio, Aeromonas, Plesiomonas, Cronobacter, Enterobacter, Klebsiella and Citrobacter; Staphylococcus aureus and other pathogenic Gram positive cocci; Pathogenic Clostridium species; Pathogenic Bacillus species. Part 3 Other agents of foodborne disease: Hepatitis viruses and emerging viruses; Parasites: Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Cyclospora, Entamoeba histolytica, Toxoplasma gondii and pathogenic free-living amoebae (Acanthamoeba spp. And Naegleria fowleri) as foodborne pathogens; Foodborne helminth infections; Toxigenic fungi; Mycobacterium paratuberculosis; Transmissible Spongiform Encephalopathy (Prion Disease); Histamine fish poisoning: New information to control a common seafood safety issue; Gastroenteritis viruses.

Description

Effective control of pathogens continues to be of great importance to the food industry. The first edition of Foodborne pathogens quickly established itself as an essential guide for all those involved in the management of microbiological hazards at any stage in the food production chain. This major edition strengthens that reputation, with extensively revised and expanded coverage, including more than ten new chapters.

Part one focuses on risk assessment and management in the food chain. Opening chapters review the important topics of pathogen detection, microbial modelling and the risk assessment procedure. Four new chapters on pathogen control in primary production follow, reflecting the increased interest in safety management early in the food chain. The fundamental issues of hygienic design and sanitation are also covered in more depth in two extra chapters. Contributions on safe process design and operation, HACCP and good food handling practice complete the section.

Parts two and three then review the management of key bacterial and non-bacterial foodborne pathogens. A new article on preservation principles and technologies provides the context for following chapters, which discuss pathogen characteristics, detection methods and control procedures, maintaining a practical focus. There is expanded coverage of non-bacterial agents, with dedicated chapters on gastroenteritis viruses, hepatitis viruses and emerging viruses and foodborne helminth infections among others.

The second edition of Foodborne pathogens: hazards, risk analysis and control is an essential and authoritative guide to successful pathogen control in the food industry.

Key Features

  • Strengthens the highly successful first edition of Foodborne pathogens with extensively revised and expanded coverage
  • Discusses risk assessment and management in the food chain. New chapters address pathogen control, hygiene design and HACCP
  • Addresses preservation principles and technologies focussing on pathogen characteristics, detection methods and control procedures

Readership

All those involved in the management of microbiological hazards at any stage in the food production chain

About the Editors

Clive de Blackburn

Clive Blackburn works in the Safety and Environmental Assurance Centre (SEAC), Unilever Colworth, UK. Clive Blackburn has published widely on the control of foodborne pathogens.

Affiliations and Expertise

formerly Unilever Research Colworth, UK

Peter McClure

Peter J. McClure works in the Safety and Environmental Assurance Centre (SEAC), Unilever Colworth, UK. Peter J. McClure has published widely on the control of foodborne pathogens.

Affiliations and Expertise

Unilever Research Colworth, UK

