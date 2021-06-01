COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Foodborne Infections and Intoxications - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128195192

Foodborne Infections and Intoxications

5th Edition

Editors: J. Glenn Morris, Jr. Duc Vugia
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195192
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 542
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
279.94
200.00
150.00
175.00
155.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Foodborne Infections and Intoxications, Fifth Edition is a valuable scientific resource of foodborne pathogens that contributes to disease. The new edition offers the latest approaches to food safety for multiple generations of students, investigators, and food safety practitioners. It has the most up-to-date information to understand the changes and emerging issues relevant to food safety and overall public health. In addition to the updates, this new edition places a strong emphasis on estimates of disease burden, development of risk-based approaches to food safety and food safety regulation implementation.

Key Features

  • Provides all major foodborne pathogens and new emerging pathogens
  • Includes newly updated information on the Food and Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
  • Presents recent foodborne outbreaks and control strategies

Readership

Food safety professionals/researchers in industry/public health/ Gov. & Academic/Students

Table of Contents

  1. Estimates of Disease Burden Associated with Contaminated Food in the United States and Globally
    2. The Foods Most Often Associated with Major Foodborne Pathogens: Attributing Illnesses to Food Sources and Ranking Pathogen/Food Combinations
    3. Microbial Food Safety Risk Assessment
    4. Development of Risk-based Food Safety Systems for Foodborne Infections and Intoxications
    5. Pathogen Updates: Salmonella
    6. Clostridium perfringens Gastroenteritis
    7. Vibrios
    8. Escherichia coli
    9. Campylobacter
    10. Yersinia
    11. Listeria
    12. Shigels
    13. Streptococcal Disease
    14. Aeromonas and Plesiomonas
    15. Brucellosis
    16. Cronobacter Species (formerly Enterobacter sakazakii)
    17. Noroviruses
    18. Hepatitis A
    19. Hepatitis B
    20. Astroviruses as Foodborne Infections
    21. Rotavirus
    22. Sapovirus
    23. Toxoplasma gondis
    24. Mycobacterial Species
    25. Trichinella
    26. Food Safety Implications of Prion Disease
    27. Clostridium botulinum
    28. Staphylococcal Food Poision
    29. Bacillus cereus
    30. Mycotoxins
    31. Seafood Intoxications
    32. Plant Toxins
    33. Effects of Food Processing on Disease Agents
    34. Food Safety Post-processing: Transportation, Supermarkets, and Restaurants
    35. HACCP and Other Regulatory Approaches to Prevention of Foodborne Diseases
    36. The Legal Basis for Food Safety Regulation in the USA and EU

Details

No. of pages:
542
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128195192

About the Editors

J. Glenn Morris, Jr.

Dr. Morris (H-Index 57) is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases. Morris started his public health career at the Centers for Disease Control where he was an epidemic intelligence service officer and focused his attention upon cholera and other water- and food-borne illnesses. He has served on four National Academy of Sciences expert committees dealing with food safety, and in the mid-1990s he worked with the Food Safety Inspection Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the first major revision of food safety regulations since 1906; he currently is a member of the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine. Morris also plays a key role in linking EPI with collaborative partners in Florida, the broader U.S., and international agencies. Under his leadership, and with funding from the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EPI has developed collaborations with investigators in Africa, Asia, Europe (including portions of the former Soviet Union), and South and Central America.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA

Duc Vugia

Dr. Duc Vugia, MD MPH is a Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, CA and has over 39 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco medical school in 1981.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Infectious Diseases Branch, California Department of Public Health, California, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.