Foodborne Infections and Intoxications
5th Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Foodborne Infections and Intoxications, Fifth Edition is a valuable scientific resource of foodborne pathogens that contributes to disease. The new edition offers the latest approaches to food safety for multiple generations of students, investigators, and food safety practitioners. It has the most up-to-date information to understand the changes and emerging issues relevant to food safety and overall public health. In addition to the updates, this new edition places a strong emphasis on estimates of disease burden, development of risk-based approaches to food safety and food safety regulation implementation.
Key Features
- Provides all major foodborne pathogens and new emerging pathogens
- Includes newly updated information on the Food and Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
- Presents recent foodborne outbreaks and control strategies
Readership
Food safety professionals/researchers in industry/public health/ Gov. & Academic/Students
Table of Contents
- Estimates of Disease Burden Associated with Contaminated Food in the United States and Globally
2. The Foods Most Often Associated with Major Foodborne Pathogens: Attributing Illnesses to Food Sources and Ranking Pathogen/Food Combinations
3. Microbial Food Safety Risk Assessment
4. Development of Risk-based Food Safety Systems for Foodborne Infections and Intoxications
5. Pathogen Updates: Salmonella
6. Clostridium perfringens Gastroenteritis
7. Vibrios
8. Escherichia coli
9. Campylobacter
10. Yersinia
11. Listeria
12. Shigels
13. Streptococcal Disease
14. Aeromonas and Plesiomonas
15. Brucellosis
16. Cronobacter Species (formerly Enterobacter sakazakii)
17. Noroviruses
18. Hepatitis A
19. Hepatitis B
20. Astroviruses as Foodborne Infections
21. Rotavirus
22. Sapovirus
23. Toxoplasma gondis
24. Mycobacterial Species
25. Trichinella
26. Food Safety Implications of Prion Disease
27. Clostridium botulinum
28. Staphylococcal Food Poision
29. Bacillus cereus
30. Mycotoxins
31. Seafood Intoxications
32. Plant Toxins
33. Effects of Food Processing on Disease Agents
34. Food Safety Post-processing: Transportation, Supermarkets, and Restaurants
35. HACCP and Other Regulatory Approaches to Prevention of Foodborne Diseases
36. The Legal Basis for Food Safety Regulation in the USA and EU
Details
- No. of pages:
- 542
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195192
About the Editors
J. Glenn Morris, Jr.
Dr. Morris (H-Index 57) is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases. Morris started his public health career at the Centers for Disease Control where he was an epidemic intelligence service officer and focused his attention upon cholera and other water- and food-borne illnesses. He has served on four National Academy of Sciences expert committees dealing with food safety, and in the mid-1990s he worked with the Food Safety Inspection Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the first major revision of food safety regulations since 1906; he currently is a member of the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine. Morris also plays a key role in linking EPI with collaborative partners in Florida, the broader U.S., and international agencies. Under his leadership, and with funding from the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EPI has developed collaborations with investigators in Africa, Asia, Europe (including portions of the former Soviet Union), and South and Central America.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA
Duc Vugia
Dr. Duc Vugia, MD MPH is a Internal Medicine Specialist in Richmond, CA and has over 39 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco medical school in 1981.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Infectious Diseases Branch, California Department of Public Health, California, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.