Foodborne Infections and Intoxications

Dr. Morris (H-Index 57) is board certified in both internal medicine and infectious diseases. Morris started his public health career at the Centers for Disease Control where he was an epidemic intelligence service officer and focused his attention upon cholera and other water- and food-borne illnesses. He has served on four National Academy of Sciences expert committees dealing with food safety, and in the mid-1990s he worked with the Food Safety Inspection Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the first major revision of food safety regulations since 1906; he currently is a member of the Food and Nutrition Board of the Institute of Medicine. Morris also plays a key role in linking EPI with collaborative partners in Florida, the broader U.S., and international agencies. Under his leadership, and with funding from the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, EPI has developed collaborations with investigators in Africa, Asia, Europe (including portions of the former Soviet Union), and South and Central America.