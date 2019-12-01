Food Toxins
1st Edition
Description
Food Toxins is focused on the presence of toxic and harmful food toxins produced during processing and production of food. It provides insights about the latest developments advancements and challenges facing food industries today. This is a quick reference will help you understand health effects of the main and most toxic toxins and recent developments and analytical techniques of detecting them in food. This information is useful to scientists, and researchers, and students involved in risk assessment, food safety, food toxicity, food microbiology, food control and analysis and those whose work involves food production where chemical contamination may occur, to provide an understanding of analytical methods that can be used to assess the impact.
Key Features
- Provides detailed information on natural food toxins, their toxicity and the future challenges in food safety
- Discusses health effects of food toxins, current regulations and other aspects directly linked to food safety including chemistry, toxicology and epidemiology
- Covers all major toxins including natural food toxins
Readership
Food scientists, food technologist and researchers working in food safety
Table of Contents
- Mycotoxins
2. Hetrocyclic aromatic compounds
3. Polyaromatic hydrocarbons
4. Heavy metals
5. Acrylamide
6. Pesticides
7. Biogenic amines
8. Artificial food coloring/preservatives
9. Genetically Modified Food
10. Toxins from Sea Food
11. Polyphenol A
12. Recent Advancements in Food Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128142899
About the Editor
Shahzad Zafar Iqbal
Dr. Iqbal has expertise in food safety and the assessment and detoxification of mycotoxins in food and food products. He is currently an Assistant Professor on tenure track in Department of Applied Chemistry and Biochemistry, Government College University Faisalabad, Pakistan. He started his career as a postdoctoral fellow at the Food Safety Research Center, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia. He has a PhD in Chemistry and was a visiting Research Fellow at Cornell University, He has published several papers and has won nine awards including the Research Productivity Award 2014-15; awarded by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) Islamabad, Pakistan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Applied Chemistry and Biochemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, Government College University Faisalabad, Pakistan