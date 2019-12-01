Food Toxins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128142899

Food Toxins

1st Edition

Editors: Shahzad Zafar Iqbal
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128142899
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
175.00
148.75
215.41
183.10
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Food Toxins is focused on the presence of toxic and harmful food toxins produced during processing and production of food. It provides insights about the latest developments advancements and challenges facing food industries today. This is a quick reference will help you understand health effects of the main and most toxic toxins and recent developments and analytical techniques of detecting them in food. This information is useful to scientists, and researchers, and students involved in risk assessment, food safety, food toxicity, food microbiology, food control and analysis and those whose work involves food production where chemical contamination may occur, to provide an understanding of analytical methods that can be used to assess the impact.

Key Features

  • Provides detailed information on natural food toxins, their toxicity and the future challenges in food safety
  • Discusses health effects of food toxins, current regulations and other aspects directly linked to food safety including chemistry, toxicology and epidemiology
  • Covers all major toxins including natural food toxins

Readership

Food scientists, food technologist and researchers working in food safety

Table of Contents

  1. Mycotoxins
    2. Hetrocyclic aromatic compounds
    3. Polyaromatic hydrocarbons
    4. Heavy metals
    5. Acrylamide
    6. Pesticides
    7. Biogenic amines
    8. Artificial food coloring/preservatives
    9. Genetically Modified Food
    10. Toxins from Sea Food
    11. Polyphenol A
    12. Recent Advancements in Food Safety

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128142899

About the Editor

Shahzad Zafar Iqbal

Dr. Iqbal has expertise in food safety and the assessment and detoxification of mycotoxins in food and food products. He is currently an Assistant Professor on tenure track in Department of Applied Chemistry and Biochemistry, Government College University Faisalabad, Pakistan. He started his career as a postdoctoral fellow at the Food Safety Research Center, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Malaysia. He has a PhD in Chemistry and was a visiting Research Fellow at Cornell University, He has published several papers and has won nine awards including the Research Productivity Award 2014-15; awarded by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST) Islamabad, Pakistan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Applied Chemistry and Biochemistry, Faculty of Science and Technology, Government College University Faisalabad, Pakistan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.