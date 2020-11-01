Food Toxicology and Forensics
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Considering the need for robust and reliable techniques to identify food contaminants and adulteration, Food Toxicology and Forensics presents an overview of these subjects, as well as the analytical tools necessary to handle the complexity of the issues at play between them. It discusses the presence of foreign substances in food despite forensic analysis and supports the scientific community, laboratories, and regulatory bodies in their aim to identify food fraud.
Topics include the forensic attribution profiling of food by liquid chromatography (LC), contemporary mass spectrometry (MS), tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) and liquid chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS), the application of ambient ionization mass spectrometry (AIMS) techniques for the analysis of food samples, as well as modern probe technology for species detection using rapid and accurate forensic analysis.
Key Features
- Includes toxicology and analytical methods for determination of certain toxicants in foods
- Discusses legal, economic, and biological issues of food adulteration and food fraud
- Presents the latest allergen measurement techniques and post review of allergen non-compliance cases
- Provides methods of validation of DNA biochip for species identification in food forensic science
Readership
Food safety professionals; regulators; risk assessors and risk managers; Food scientists, food technologists; food toxicologists; food microbiologists; bioterrorism specialists; food chemists
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to food fraud
2. Foreign substances in Food in Forensic analyses
3. Multi-omics approach for mycotoxins toxicology
4. Forensic attribution profiling of food using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry
5. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry as a tool to identify adulteration in different food industries
6. DNA-based methods for species identification in food forensic science
7. PCR as a key technique in food safety, forensics, and bioterrorism prediction: recommended validation guidelines
8. Mass Spectrometry to Detect Foodborne Contaminants
9. Ambient Ionization Mass Spectrometry in Food Analysis
10. Species detection using probe technology
11. Plant species forbidden in health food and their toxic constituents
12. Trace analysis of nitrofuran residues in food of animal origin
13. Heterocyclic aromatic amines in cooked food: toxicology and analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223604
About the Editor
Charis M. Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.