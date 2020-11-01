Considering the need for robust and reliable techniques to identify food contaminants and adulteration, Food Toxicology and Forensics presents an overview of these subjects, as well as the analytical tools necessary to handle the complexity of the issues at play between them. It discusses the presence of foreign substances in food despite forensic analysis and supports the scientific community, laboratories, and regulatory bodies in their aim to identify food fraud.

Topics include the forensic attribution profiling of food by liquid chromatography (LC), contemporary mass spectrometry (MS), tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) and liquid chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS), the application of ambient ionization mass spectrometry (AIMS) techniques for the analysis of food samples, as well as modern probe technology for species detection using rapid and accurate forensic analysis.