Food Toxicology and Forensics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128223604

Food Toxicology and Forensics

1st Edition

Editor: Charis M. Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128223604
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 432
Description

Considering the need for robust and reliable techniques to identify food contaminants and adulteration, Food Toxicology and Forensics presents an overview of these subjects, as well as the analytical tools necessary to handle the complexity of the issues at play between them. It discusses the presence of foreign substances in food despite forensic analysis and supports the scientific community, laboratories, and regulatory bodies in their aim to identify food fraud.

Topics include the forensic attribution profiling of food by liquid chromatography (LC), contemporary mass spectrometry (MS), tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) and liquid chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS), the application of ambient ionization mass spectrometry (AIMS) techniques for the analysis of food samples, as well as modern probe technology for species detection using rapid and accurate forensic analysis.

Key Features

  • Includes toxicology and analytical methods for determination of certain toxicants in foods
  • Discusses legal, economic, and biological issues of food adulteration and food fraud
  • Presents the latest allergen measurement techniques and post review of allergen non-compliance cases
  • Provides methods of validation of DNA biochip for species identification in food forensic science

Readership

Food safety professionals; regulators; risk assessors and risk managers; Food scientists, food technologists; food toxicologists; food microbiologists; bioterrorism specialists; food chemists

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to food fraud
2. Foreign substances in Food in Forensic analyses
3. Multi-omics approach for mycotoxins toxicology
4. Forensic attribution profiling of food using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry
5. Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry as a tool to identify adulteration in different food industries
6. DNA-based methods for species identification in food forensic science
7. PCR as a key technique in food safety, forensics, and bioterrorism prediction: recommended validation guidelines
8. Mass Spectrometry to Detect Foodborne Contaminants
9. Ambient Ionization Mass Spectrometry in Food Analysis
10. Species detection using probe technology
11. Plant species forbidden in health food and their toxic constituents
12. Trace analysis of nitrofuran residues in food of animal origin
13. Heterocyclic aromatic amines in cooked food: toxicology and analysis

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128223604

About the Editor

Charis M. Galanakis

Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

